Walk the Ariat 90cm H&H Festival of Eventing cross-country course

Take a virtual walk around the Ariat 90cm cross-country course at the 2019 H&H Festival of Eventing.

The cross-country takes place on Sunday (26 May).

Fence 1 Keysoe logs (pink numbers)

Fence 2 log stack

Fence 3 step

Fence 4 nest

Fence 5a arch table

Fence 5b brush log

Fence 6 table

Fence 7 water

Fence 8a step

Fence 8b stone wall

Fence 9a rail

Fence 9b ditch

Fence 10 rail

Fence 11 double brush

Fence 12 cord pile

Fence 13 open table

Fence 14a water

Fence 14b cane

Fence 14c skinny

Fence 15 cabin

Fence 16 arch

Fence 17a house

Fence 17b house

Fence 18 corner

Fence 19 cart

Don’t miss the full report from the H&H Festival of Eventing in Horse & Hound magazine — on sale Thursday, 30 May