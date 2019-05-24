Walk the 100cm H&H Festival of Eventing cross-country course

Take a virtual walk around the 100cm cross-country course at the 2019 H&H Festival of Eventing.
The cross-country takes place on Sunday (26 May).
Fence 1 Keysoe logs (yellow numbers)
Fence 2 log stack
Fence 3 flower bed
Fence 4 step
Fence 5 nest
6a arch table
6b brush shoulder
Fence 7 table
Fence 8 water
Fence 9a wall
Fence 9b step
Fence 10a rail
Fence 10b ditch
Fence 11 rail
Fence 12 double brush
Fence 13 cord pile
Fence 14 open table
15a water
Fence 15b cane
Fence 15c flower skinny
Fence 16 cabin
Fence 17 arch
Fence 18a house
Fence 18b house
Fence 19 corner
Fence 20 cart
