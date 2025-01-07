



Bringing a show horse back into work after a well-deserved break is a process that requires patience, planning, and attention to detail. Whether your horse has spent the winter holiday out in the field or enjoyed a lighter schedule, preparing them for the upcoming show season is about more than just fitness – it’s about ensuring their overall health, happiness, and readiness to perform at their best.

In this five-part series, we’ll guide you step-by-step through the key stages of transitioning your horse from holiday mode to show-ready. From managing their return to the stable and adjusting their diet to rebuilding fitness systematically and addressing essential health checks, this series offers practical advice and expert insights for every stage of the journey.

The aim is to help you set your horse up for a successful, safe, and enjoyable season ahead, all while promoting their long-term wellbeing.

The importance of the winter holiday

The winter holiday is a cherished tradition in the showing world, offering horses and ponies a chance to unwind and recharge after a demanding competitive season. For many, this period is not just a break but a crucial opportunity to safeguard their long-term physical and mental well-being. As renowned show producer Vicky Smith explains, “Horses are herd animals, and we often take them out of their natural environment, stabling them and travelling with them. It’s important for them to switch off.”

However, transitioning a horse back to work after a break requires careful planning and patience to ensure their health, well-being, and long-term performance. Vicky adds, “I feel strongly that people need to be educated about bringing horses back to work correctly. It’s not a race – it’s a slow process. If you rush this stage, you’ll be on the back foot all year.”

If you have given your horse a decent break and are feeling daunted by the road ahead, rest assured that the holiday was worth it. For Stuart Hollings, a British Show Pony Society (BSPS) judge with over 50 years of experience in the show world, the benefits are clear.

“The winter holiday is important because good ponies shouldn’t be rushed, especially early in their careers,” he says. “They become switched off and don’t want to play. Some ponies need time to mature, and the winter holiday can make a difference, especially between the novice and open year. I’ve seen so many good ponies burnt out by continuous showing.”

As the new season looms, the challenge becomes how to transition horses safely and effectively from their holiday back to work. This process requires careful planning, gradual adjustments, and a deep understanding of the horse’s individual needs.

First steps in bringing show horse back into work: gradual adjustments

The first stage in bringing your horse back into work involves reintroducing routines gradually to minimise stress. Horses who have spent weeks turned out need time to acclimatise to stabling, handling, and grooming.

“Suddenly bringing a horse straight off grass into a full stable routine can cause unnecessary stress,” Vicky Smith advises. “Start with short periods inside and increase them gradually. Keep their stable environment calm, clean, and inviting, with plenty of forage to mimic their outdoor diet.”

Even if your horse remains living out, most working horses will have changes to their diet. Transitioning from grass to hay should be done carefully to avoid digestive upset. Hard feed should be introduced gradually, starting with low-energy, high-fibre options and adjusting if needed as their workload increases. Scottish-based vet Andrew Miller BVMS MRCVS emphasises the importance of pacing: “Slowly introduce feed to match the workload. Good haylage may be enough to start with, avoiding the risk of overexciting the horse with energy-rich food.”

Grooming and handling also play a key role. Light grooming preserves the natural oils in the coat, which provide essential protection during cold and wet conditions. Handling sessions should be calm and consistent to help the horse settle back into their routine.

Care and checks: the essentials

Before embarking on ridden work, it’s vital to ensure your horse is physically ready for the demands of the upcoming season. A full “MOT” is essential.

Feet

Farrier and top producer James Knipe offers valuable advice on hoof care during and after the winter holiday.

“I’d either suggest taking the shoes off and giving them a nice edge if turned away, or if they are still part-stabled and it’s a stony yard, maybe just take the back shoes off. It very much depends on the pony’s feet,” he explains.

When bringing horses back into work, James recommends starting with normal shoes for the first couple of sets.

“They give more support to the foot,” he says. “Then, when my clients start showing, we transition to aluminium plates. However, aluminium plates all summer can start to break the foot up, so I advise my clients to keep these on for the shortest possible time.”

James also highlights the benefits of a winter holiday for hoof health.

“The break is great for the feet. Bacteria can get into the nail holes, but the holiday allows natural new horn growth. Very rarely do you get problems with natural feet out in the field — issues like thrush are more common with bedding.” For barefoot horses, James advises trims every month to maintain hoof balance and health.

“A healthy diet is the most important factor for strong, healthy feet,” he adds. “I recommend feeds with biotin for growth and a good hoof moisturiser to prevent brittleness, especially if black show stains have been used during the season.”

Teeth

A dental check is essential before reintroducing a bit, as even minor issues can cause significant discomfort during work. Equine dental technician Chris Warren explains, “Your horse’s teeth play an important role in maintaining a healthy gut. Their teeth are constantly changing, and left untreated, they can become extremely sharp. This can cause varying degrees of discomfort, especially when eating or being exercised, which in turn can lead to behavioural problems. A thorough check from a qualified dental technician after the holiday, along with regular follow-ups, is crucial to keeping your horse’s mouth healthy.”

Backs

Keeping your horse’s back healthy will enhance his performance by ensuring he is pain-free. The timing of this depends on the advice of your horse back specialist. Some prefer to check before work begins, while others recommend an assessment during the first few weeks.

Animal McTimoney chiropractor Lucy Willis Fleming explains, “Getting your horse back to work after the holiday takes careful preparation. Getting this bit right sets the tone and foundation for going forward. It takes about two months for the cardiovascular system to get back to pre-holiday capacity. Depending on the lifestyle and age of the horse, it can take another month for the musculoskeletal system to be ready and stress-resistant.”

Body condition

Monitor your horse’s weight and muscle tone weekly. Horses often lose topline during their break, so adjust feeding and workload accordingly.

“Time in the field allows the body to relax, but it’s important to rebuild strength slowly,” says Vicky Smith.

Clipping

When to clip depends on workload and coat condition. Vicky recommends starting with a bib clip during early fitness work.

“Fully clipping too soon can make some horses sharp in the cold. Wait until they’re working consistently,” she advises.

Weeks of hot oiling and grooming can help prepare the coat for clipping and maintain its quality.

Timeline for bringing show horse back into work

The time it takes to bring a horse from field condition to show readiness varies, but most require 8–12 weeks to reach show fitness. Vicky Smith outlines her process: “Once they’ve had their holiday, I start them like a blank canvas. Six weeks of hacking on the road slowly introduces them to work.”

Week 1–4

Bringing a show horse back into work is about building up incrementally. Begin with 20–30 minutes of hacking daily. This allows tendons, ligaments, and soft tissues to adjust to a gradually increased workload while allowing the horse to mentally adjust to their new routine.

Show horse producer Collette McGoldrick advises, “Hacking is the best way to bring your horse back into work. We hack out for a few weeks before we start any schooling. If you don’t have access to hacking and only have a school, don’t ask them to do too much too soon. Just ‘hack’ them around the school in walk. Make sure your walk has a purpose, focusing on symmetry and rhythm.”

Week 4–6

Introduce short trot sessions, progressing to longer durations. Increase the trotting by roughly 10% every day. For example, if you are trotting for 10 minutes, increase to 11 minutes the next day. Add gentle hillwork to your hacking. When you feel it’s time to start schooling, keep it light and varied, introducing polework to improve strength and suppleness.

Week 7–9

Incorporate canter work and increase schooling intensity. At this stage, lateral work can help build balance and engagement. Focus on your warm-up and cool-down routines. This is especially important as muscles are developing and it significantly reduces the chances of injury. Consider using different terrains such as grass, road, hills, and beach to continue your fitness work.

Chiropractor Lucy Willis Fleming explains, “The wider your foundation, the more solid your base is. By training on different surfaces, you strengthen and engage all the smaller connective tissue, which in turn supports the bigger muscles and makes your horse stronger.”

Week 10–12

Focus on fine-tuning fitness and preparing for the challenges of the show ring. By this point, your horse should be in full work and ready to compete. This is a good time to start looking at some smaller, local shows or arena hires for valuable pre-season preparation. Working in different venues can help your horse adjust to new environments and regain confidence in the ring.

Make sure your paperwork is up to date

January is an excellent time to ensure all your paperwork is in order. Renew memberships, check vaccination records, and book any necessary Joint Measurement Board measurements. Taking care of these administrative tasks early will save you time and stress as the show season approaches.

Final thoughts

Bringing any horse or pony back to work after a winter break is about more than physical fitness – it’s about ensuring their health, happiness, and longevity in the sport. With careful planning, patience, and expert guidance, you can set your horse up for a successful showing season.

“Good preparation in January is the key to a winning season,” Vicky Smith reminds us. By taking the time to transition gradually and addressing every aspect of your horse’s care, you’ll be well-positioned to shine when the show season begins.

