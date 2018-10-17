Were our predictions right? How our novices to watch fared in the show ring this year

Back in February we presented you with a handful of exciting novices to keep an eye on this season. These budding stars have been seen out and about in show rings across the country during their first terms and have produced some exceptional results.

Let’s see how our 2019 showing ones to watch faired this season:

Littletree Whirlwind

The five-year-old gelding was bought by Raine Harthern as an unbroken three-year-old and has been ridden by Freya Metters this season. The lightweight hunter picked up his Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) ticket at Royal Cheshire County show and also qualified for the Royal International (RIHS). He was placed in both finals.

Hywi The Enforcer

Iysha Pitman has taken the six-year-old Welsh Section C stallion, who she has on loan from the Hill family, right through the ranks qualifying him for HOYS and Olympia in his debut season under saddle. The pair will be making their appearance at Olympia in December after qualifying at the BSPS Heritage championship show. Times Square Guy and Isabella Mears’ five-year-old novice hack / large intermediate show riding type Times Square has been with producer Danielle Heath. He’s been shown very lightly but has been a winner every time out. His victories include: champion novice at North of England Spring, champion novice at White Rose and novice winner at BSPS Area 1B. While the team have realised “Monkey” has matured into a true riding horse, he will be aimed at competing in the novices at Royal Windsor next year.

Freddie Kruger

The young lightweight cob topped of his 2018 season with a second place at HOYS. Owned by Paul Mortimer and produced by Rob and Sarah Walker, the lovely bay also qualified for the RIHS and took his championship at the BSHA championship show.

Blackthorn Carrabawn

Eighteen-year-old Horse & Hound Awards young rider nominee William Pittendrigh and his working hunter won the novice horse workers and small hunter class at Northumberland county show. He also won the novice intermediate working hunter pony and event pony classes at Belsay horse trials. At the end of the season he competed in his first BE80 at Frenchfield where he won with a double clear and a dressage score of 19.3. He then completed his first BE90 double clear at Alnwick Ford to stand seventh.

Laithehill Crown Prince

Emma Boardman has produced Jemma Atkinson’s five-year-old Welsh Section B stallion for the novice circuit this season with the aim of contending the HOYS qualifiers next term. He was placed at the RIHS after qualifying on his first attempt and has three thirds in the HOYS classes he contended this season.

Ringwood The Specialist

Sarah Tait’s lovely heavyweight has been contending in-hand classes this season, after being broken by Essex-based producer Will Morton in January. “He wasn’t in the ring this year under saddle as he just wouldn’t stop growing and just wasn’t ready,” said Sarah. He is now standing 18.1. “He came home from Will and has been going to pole lessons and hacking round the stubble fields. He is starting to fill out his massive frame. He is off back to Will in January to get ready for the season ahead.”

Coppinshill Commemoration

The four-year-old Dartmoor gelding owned by Hayley Reynolds and ridden by her son Lewis had already won on his lead rein debut when we picked him out at the start of the season. The young pony has been well placed in his open classes this season and also qualified for the RIHS.