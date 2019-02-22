Is that a horse on the roof? Plus 8 other great horsey social media posts this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a whopper of a hedge to a foal’s first steps, it all happened on social media this week.
Equestrian social media posts of the week
We wonder how many of the field followed Quorn master Nicky Hanbury over this whopper?!
This is a great shout
What a treat to see Carl Hester schooling at home
These kind of moments will never get boring
The team behind Paul Nicholls’ remarkable eight winners in one day last Saturday
The Queen’s Life Guards on Valentine’s Day
This is one way to walk a point-to-point course
The Melton Hunt Club Ride in full swing last weekend
Well this made us look twice
