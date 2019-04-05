Trending:

What happened next? Plus 13 other great horsey social media posts this week

Gemma Redrup

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some great Grand National meeting moments to some flying lessons, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week

When The Queen visited Paul Nicholls’ stable

We feel the same way as this little one when we have to get off our horses

So this is what Richard Johnson gets up to when not busy being the reigning Champion jockey

Off to work in all weathers

How sweet

Wakey, wakey

Naughty but actually very clever

“I like your hat”

Look closely

Ahh the British spring

Winner winner!

What it means to win around the Grand National fences

Tiger Roll really is this small! Can he win his second Grand National on the bounce tomorrow? #SmallButMighty

And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

What happened next?

