What happened next? Plus 13 other great horsey social media posts this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From some great Grand National meeting moments to some flying lessons, it all happened on social media this week.
Equestrian social media posts of the week
When The Queen visited Paul Nicholls’ stable
We feel the same way as this little one when we have to get off our horses
So this is what Richard Johnson gets up to when not busy being the reigning Champion jockey
Off to work in all weathers
How sweet
Wakey, wakey
Naughty but actually very clever
“I like your hat”
Look closely
Ahh the British spring
Winner winner!
What it means to win around the Grand National fences
Tiger Roll really is this small! Can he win his second Grand National on the bounce tomorrow? #SmallButMighty
