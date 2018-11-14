14 riders dressed up to the nines at a show with a difference…

While Concours d’Elegance showing has been around for a long time, a new series of shows completely dedicated to the section classes has recently been launched in the UK.

The CES Concours Extravaganza Show UK is an organisation holding shows purely for Concours d’Elegance, welcoming all levels of competitors wishing to give them a go.

Organised by Sarah Wood, Saturday 1 September saw the first ever ‘Concours Extravaganza Show’ held in Carmarthen, Wales.

“I’ve wanted to compete myself but I could find no shows. I decided to get together with friends, family and those who had also wanted to have a go at concours classes and organise our own,” said Sarah. “As far as we know, these are the only shows which specialise in Concours d’Elegance classes, as opposed to usual shows with a concours class or two in the schedule. We had our second show on 3 November.”

Secretary Sadie Key said: “The show had such a relaxed atmosphere and classes were well attended with competitors coming from as far away as Cornwall! Everyone looked amazing, whether in a home made or professional outfit.”

The event had a black tie feel with Tom Key compeering classical background music courtesy of Brian Wood.

Photos by: Storm Equine Photography

1. Half Irish and Rose Sinclair-James

Rose Sinclair-James landed three side saddle classes and went onto be reserve supreme of show at the most recent Concours Extravaganza show with her horse Half Irish. Her 1880s inspired costume was custom made by a friend and is an exact replica of a dress on display in the British Museum.

2. Holly and Ella John

Taking joint first in a huge open costume class was the adorable combination of nine-year-old Ella and her seven-year-old pony Holly, who is blind in one eye. Show organiser Sarah Wood: “ The pony was amazing as was little Ella. It brought a tear to your eye when you watched them working together.”

3. Taraco Azarenka and Shannon Foley

Shannon Foley and her Welsh Cob mare Taraco Azarenka — who was attending her first ever ridden show — won the novice class and also took second place in both the Mountain and Moorland and cob classes. Her sire is past Royal Welsh winner Drogeda Stormy Tempest and she was bought from the Taraco stud as a foal. Red + Chestnut = winning combination.

4. Blade T and Sandra Baston

Attending their first ever concours show was super-elegant Sandra Baston and her horse Blade T who won their traditional ridden class and also notched up a couple of second placings in strong company.

5. Sam Davies

Sam Davies looked a picture with her stunning traditional stallion, who she showed in-hand.

6. Parrys Lad and Rachael Forkings

This dazzling duo netted four four ridden wins, the ridden title followed by the overall supreme of show.

7. and Natasha Davies

took his owner Natasha to win three classes as well as a supreme title.

8. Newoak Onyx and Casey Cohane

Casey took the red rosette in the lead rein class on her black pony Newoak Onyx who she’s only had for a week. The pair were led out to victory by mother Kirsty.

9. SD Texas and Karen Faith

Karen Faith and her traditional coloured SD Texas looked spellbinding in their matching blue attire.

10. Brynllwyn Ursula and Blake Goodman

Four-year-old Blake — who was the youngest competitor at the shows — showed his lovely Welsh pony “Jazz” with his mum Jo leading to pick up numerous placings.



11. Donabi UK Eagles First Edition and Sara Al-ekely

Sara attended her first concours show with her three-year-old American Miniature. “I have started sewing courses to make my ridden costumes for next year,” said Sara. “The shows are wonderful and there is such a friendly, encouraging group of people.”



12. Clyde and Harrison Lomax

Amanda Lomax and her son Harrison enjoyed success with their horses Chocolate and Clyde. Harrison (pictured) picked up a first and a second.

13. Pumphill Pimpernel and Megan Bevan

Megan, aged eight, landed the junior in-hand class with Dartmoor pony Pumphill Pimpernel.

14. Billy and Ashley Holt

Another gentleman to take to the ring was Ashley Holt with his horse Billy, pictured here at the November show. The costume is from the late Elizabethan era.

