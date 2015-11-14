Allister and Oliver Hood — and other families out hunting *PICTURES*

There are not too many equestrian disciplines where those from several generations of the same family can all take part alongside each other, however hunting is an exception.

It’s not rare to see a grandfather riding with his daughter and her children on pint-size ponies all in one shot, with grandpa often being coerced into jumping fences that he might have otherwise decided not to consider.

We take a look at some hunting families seen out so far this season…

A showing dynasty: Allister Hood (centre) on Horse of the Year Show champion Our Cashel Blue, with sons Oliver and Ben who is kennelman and first whipper-in to the Dunston Harriers

Embracing the rain: Zoe Rowe hitches a ride while her children Archie and Beth enjoys a wet morning hunting with the Four Burrow Hunt in Cornwall

Michael, Deborah and Barney Treneer, who hosted the Dartmoor’s meet on 24 October

Point-to-point jockey Charlotte Wyatt who works for Newmarket trainer John Ferguson, hunts regularly with her mother Cherry, out with the Dunston Harriers

Members of the Dawe family at the Dartmoor’s meet on 24 October

Neill Millard MFH and his son Will (on the grey) and other young members of the Crawley & Horsham field enjoy their opening meet from Knepp Castle

Paula Hendriksen with daughter Lexi at the opening meet of the Crawley & Horsham at Knepp Castle

Grant, Freddy, Tracey and George Laing at the Crawley & Horsham’s opening meet at Knepp Castle on 31 October

Father and daughter Alun and Sarah Jones at the opening meet of the Irfon & Towy foxhounds in Powys, Wales. Alun is 66 and back hunting having not been on a horse for 15 years

