9 gorgeous geldings we’ve spotted in the show ring this season…

Who doesn’t love a gelding? Easy going, low maintenance and they can certainly hold their own in the ring.

Here are nine wonderful boys who have been out and about winning this show season already…

1. Barnaby Rudge

Lauren Baker’s stunning plaited coloured pony picked up an early Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) ticket and is also bound for Hickstead in the ridden coloured ranks.

2. Gautby Arclid Flashman

We’d all like a ride on this eight-year-old gentle giant who topped the open ridden horses at the National Shire Show in March. Ridden by Morag Show, Flashman also qualified for HOYS after winning a 19-strong class.

3. Thistledown Kintra

This impeccable Welsh section A gelding and his young jockey Frankie Summers were crowned Pretty Polly champions at the BSPS winter championships. Cuteness overload.

4. Star Smokey

The home-produced working hunter pony and Leyla Wheelwright have had an exceptional season so far, landing championships at the BSPS winters and at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

5. Red Rock

Tracey Veale’s eye-catching cob — who competes in both lightweight cob and coloured classes — has been on incredible form, winning several championships in both sections with his producer Victoria Hesford.

6. The Comedian

Another classy cob is the Team Hood-produced gelding who was champion at South Suffolk show with Lily Gibbs in the saddle.

7. Midnight’s Magic

The SSADL in-hand championship at Hambleton show was awarded to this evergreen 23-year-old and his handler Samantha Hoe.

8. White Diamond

Despite standing second in their class, this big moving Connemara and his jockey Maddie Boswell went on to land the section title at Midland Counties, for owner Katie Goulding.

9. Carrhouse Dare To Be

Harry Moore made his debut with Lesley Jolly’s hack at Midland Counties a winning one as they clinched the RIHS championship.

