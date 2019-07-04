8 wonderful ways racing is celebrating #racingstaffweek

A yummy treat

Cartmel Racecourse is well known for giving winning connections their famous sticky toffee puddings after a horse wins, and during Racing Staff Week all stable staff are receiving a pudding of their own to take home as a special thank you.

Clocking up the miles

A total of 25 employees from across the Jockey Club got together for a non-stop challenge to run around all of their racecourses to celebrate Racing Staff Week. They started at 8am on Monday 1 July at Sandown, and ticked off all the Jockey Club-owned racecourses by 6pm on 2 July when they crossed the line at Epsom. They achieved an impressive 22.1 miles of running in total and 1,052 miles travelling in the coach.

‘Making racing happen’

Throughout the week, Racing Welfare is producing special films to celebrate the passion, skill and dedication of the racing staff whose work behind the scenes makes racing happen.

Getting on the gin

Newbury Racecourse offered all racing staff free entry to their Gin Festival on Thursday 4 July, including access to the private area with live music, plus a food and drink voucher.

Stable staff battle it out

An annual feature of Racing Staff Week is the stable staff charity race held at Newton Abbot Racecourse on Friday 5 July. The riders, who must all work full-time in a racing yard, will go head-to-head in the 1m4f contest.

A feast of fun

The Racehorse Owners Association is sponsoring 30 barbecues at trainers’ yards during the week as a way of bringing trainers, owners and staff together to celebrate the continuous hard work.

A sweet treat

Kempton Park Racecourse had a sweet treat for all stable staff during their raceday on 3 July in the form of free pick ‘n’ mix to keep energy levels high.

Grab a golden ticket

Racing staff have 15 chances this week to win an array of prizes thanks to the British Horseracing Authority and Careers In Racing’s golden ticket initiative, with the “golden tickets” hidden across racecourses and training centres throughout Racing Staff Week.

The tickets can be redeemed for a £100 voucher from a choice of high street retailers, including Amazon, Next and iTunes.

