15 show ring superstars who took top prizes at the BSPA winter championships

The British Piebald and Skewbald Association (BSPA) hosted the first winter championships of the 2019 showing season, where a myriad stunning champions were crowned during the day and under the evening performance spotlight. Held at The College Equestrian Centre, Keysoe, the show had several tickets to the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) on offer as well as two coveted supreme titles up for grabs.

Check out these 15 combinations who turned heads the show:

(Don’t miss the full report in the 7 March issue of H&H magazine — out now)

1. Rockstone Raven

Rae Colosso was on top form with her stunning gelding, a Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) winner in 2017, to claim a ticket to the RIHS in the coloured ranks as well as the section title.

2. Silverwoods

The seven-year-old grey cob won the novices and the RIHS lightweight class en-route to the championship with Jessica Ely at the helm.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

3. Domino Bad Boy

Owned by Andrew Smith, this impressive eight-year-old traditional stallion was crowned supreme in-hand champion in the evening performance.

4. Carrhouse Dark Silk

The RIHS hack championship went to Charlotte and Sophie Hall’s home-produced 2018 SEIB Search For A Star winner, who was bought by the sisters as a two-year-old.

5. Red Warrior

The seven-year-old traditional pony went through the card to net the supreme ridden accolade with Terri Guyett. The gelding is owned by Victoria Ward and is in his third season with Terri.

6. Blue Russian

The 133cm traditional colt was crowned reserve in-hand supreme for owner Phaedra Towler.

7. The Silent Master

Allister Hood rode the Bowie’s middleweight The Silent Master to clinch the RIHS hunter spoils.

8. Kaybrook Midnight Comet

Phil and Karyn Thomas’ Welsh Cob stallion picked up amateur and junior RIHS tickets as well as the overall mountain and moorland title, with Ellena Thomas in the saddle.

9. Haysden Lithium

The big-moving three-year-old landed the in-hand horse title for Jen Baldwin-Murphy.

10. Ellie Blue

Willow Tarrant and her own 20-year-old mare took the amateur/home-produced sash. This part-bred Connemara has been with Willow for 15 years.

11. Bowerdarrow Fred

Katie Jerram-Hunnable made a successful return to the show ring. She is pictured here riding the maxi cob Bowerdarrow Fred, who she rode into second place for owner Ruth Flack.

12. Hollyland Maystar

Ruby Watts and this eye-catching mare topped the junior ridden championship on their season debut.

13. So Sweet

15-year-old Megan Thompson rode the mare to top the RIHS 153cm plaited class as well as the ridden horse championship before taking reserve in the ridden supreme.

14. Lenhalls Legacy

Cassie Hartley booked her Hickstead tickets in both the small and amateur hunter classes on her delightful bay, who also competes in intermediate ranks.

15. A Masterpiece

The Jayne Ross-produced maxi booked an RIHS ticket for owner Kay Campbell. Jayne also topped the heavyweight cobs on Randalstown Columbo and the riding horse title on CSF Cummer Paradise.

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday