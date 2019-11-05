10 stunning show ponies that stole our hearts during the 2019 show season…

There is certainly more to a show pony than a blingy brow band and a big trot, as displayed by these nine gorgeous steeds who each reigned in the ring this show season.

But which one of these riding pony champions would you like to have in your yard?



1. Barkway Chit Chat

The heavenly 138cm campaigner stood show pony champion at Royal Cheshire County with Olivia Bennett.

2. Blakestones Moonlight Serenade

The novice tri-colours at the BSPS winter championships went to the Harker family’s home-produced 148cm contender ridden by Victoria Harker.

3. Drakemyre Puttin On The Ritz

India Till clinched the supreme pony accolade at the 2019 Royal International Horse Show with the impeccable six-year-old gelding, who had landed both riding pony and part-bred titles during the week.

4. Wilderness Early Bird

At Lincolnshire County the Team Ahern-produced 148cm trotted to the show pony championship with Mia Donaldson.

5. Meadowmarsh Cinderella

Claudia Groves and her 128cm ride have had an exceptional season in the show ring and are pictured here qualifying for HOYS at New Forest and Hampshire county show.

6. Basford Black Prince

The striking black gelding and Poppy Carter were crowned RIHS open show pony champions at BSPS Area 2B back in May.

7. Whiteleaze Secret Charm

Eva Herring rode the late Ghita Jago’s 128cm mount to land the open honours at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

8. Jackets Destiny

The Parkhouse family’s home-produced gelding was on form to win at Kent county show.

9. Stretcholt New Dimension

Despite being a first season novice, the young 138cm was crowned riding pony of the year at HOYS in October with Louise Caulfield at the helm.

10. Small-land Dream Maker

Ellis Taverner-Burns piloted the extravagant grey to the top of the supreme show pony field at the BSPS summer championships.

