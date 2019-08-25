Pippa Allen: The standard at Bolesworth was amazing *H&H VIP*

There is a huge difference competing at a “one-off” show like the Bolesworth British Young Horse Championships than continuing to jump at regular venues. There are plenty of nice rings in this country, but we brought eight young horses here and they all gained valuable experience in this international arena with its unique atmosphere.

The courses for the finals have been quite technical, but the preliminary rounds were nice and flowing and got horses off to a good start; the standard in the young horse classes was amazing. And we have enjoyed watching lots of quality British-bred horses, including our own, progressing through to the finals.

The show was unlucky with the weather and the early downpours were uncomfortable to ride in, but we’re used to it by now. However, full marks to the organisers who were well prepared. They acted quickly, with plenty of hardstanding, new drains, and straw and bark chippings soaking up the water. The ground in the rings remained perfect and well maintained.

This show also gives owners and riders plenty of opportunity to socialise and the elite foal auction was particularly interesting — it was nice to see foals out of mares we have seen competing regularly, such as Tinkas Serenade and Remi Cavalleri.

We are very much looking forward to competing here again next year.

