Walk the BE100 Badminton Grassroots Championships cross-country course [PICS]

Have you always wondered how tough the BE100 Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Grassroots Championships cross-country is? Take a look at the course pictures below.
Championship stats — how the class panned out
- 54 runners
- 8 finished on their dressage score
- 22 showjumping clears
- 16 collected faults at fence eight
- 11 did not complete the cross-country
- All bar one of the top 10 after the dressage fell foul of the cross-country
Most influential fence
This was fence eight (an ABC combination) the ASX Triple, comprising a rail-ditch-rail. The combination required a short, bouncy canter on the approach in order to give horses time to assess the ditch.
The winner
25-year-old Alice Lumley riding her own Foxwood Brown Sugar claimed this class. Alice, who is largely self-taught, lives and works on her family’s sheep farm in Co Durham bought the nine-year-old gelding when he was two. The pair moved up from 11th place after the dressage where they earnt a score of 31.5 to the top spot thanks to a double clear inside the time.