Walk the BE100 Badminton Grassroots Championships cross-country course [PICS]

Have you always wondered how tough the BE100 Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Grassroots Championships cross-country is? Take a look at the course pictures below.

Championship stats — how the class panned out

54 runners

8 finished on their dressage score

22 showjumping clears

16 collected faults at fence eight

11 did not complete the cross-country

All bar one of the top 10 after the dressage fell foul of the cross-country

Most influential fence

This was fence eight (an ABC combination) the ASX Triple, comprising a rail-ditch-rail. The combination required a short, bouncy canter on the approach in order to give horses time to assess the ditch.

The winner

25-year-old Alice Lumley riding her own Foxwood Brown Sugar claimed this class. Alice, who is largely self-taught, lives and works on her family’s sheep farm in Co Durham bought the nine-year-old gelding when he was two. The pair moved up from 11th place after the dressage where they earnt a score of 31.5 to the top spot thanks to a double clear inside the time.

