Walk the BE100 Badminton Grassroots Championships cross-country course [PICS]

Madeleine Silver
Have you always wondered how tough the BE100 Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Grassroots Championships cross-country is? Take a look at the course pictures below.

Championship stats — how the class panned out

  • 54 runners
  • 8 finished on their dressage score
  • 22 showjumping clears
  • 16 collected faults at fence eight
  • 11 did not complete the cross-country
  • All bar one of the top 10 after the dressage fell foul of the cross-country

Most influential fence

This was fence eight (an ABC combination) the ASX Triple, comprising a rail-ditch-rail. The combination required a short, bouncy canter on the approach in order to give horses time to assess the ditch.

The winner

25-year-old Alice Lumley riding her own Foxwood Brown Sugar claimed this class. Alice, who is largely self-taught, lives and works on her family’s sheep farm in Co Durham bought the nine-year-old gelding when he was two. The pair moved up from 11th place after the dressage where they earnt a score of 31.5 to the top spot thanks to a double clear inside the time.

Fence 1 — BE First
BE100 01
Fence 2 — Quarry House
BE100 02
Fence 3 — Willis Chase Fence
BE100 03
Fence 4 — Shogun Step
BE100 04
Fence 5 A/B — Shogun Step
BE100 05
Fence 6 — Four Star Wall
BE100 06
Fence 7 — Table
BE100 07
Fence 8 A/B/C — ASX Triple
BE100 08
Fence 9 — The Hollow
BE100 09
Fence 10 — Curved Brushes
BE100 10
Fence 11 — Tree Trunk
BE100 11
Fence 12A/B — Outlander Angles
BE100 12
Fence 13 — Danco Shooting Butt
BE100 13
Fence 14A/B — PHEV Silver Birches
BE100 14
Fence 15 — Brush Oxer
BE100 15
Fence 16A — World Horse Welfare Garden
BE100 16
Fence 16B — World Horse Welfare Garden
BE100 17
Fence 17ABC Wadworths at the Lake
BE100 18
Fence 17B — Wadworths at the Lake
BE100 19
Fence 18 — Mirage Wishing Wells
BE90 29
Fence 19 — The Benches
BE100 20
Fence 20A — Team GBR Corners
BE100 26
Fence 20B — Team GBR Corners
BE100 25
Fence 21 — Trakehner
BE100 24
Fence 22 — James’s Book
BE100 27