Irish eventing squad for World Equestrian Games announced

The Irish eventing squad for the Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games in the autumn will be chosen from the following riders:

Ireland will only field five riders at the championship.

High performance manager Ginny Elliot said that these six combinations had earned their places with strong performances at Badminton and Luhmühlen.

“So far in 2010 14 Irish combinations have competed at four-star level and these six have come through very strongly. There is a really good mix of youth and experience and I just hope they all stay sound and do well in their upcoming competitions,” she said.

Camilla will be making her senior squad debut, while Sam and Elizabeth both rode for the team in Fontainebleau last year. Mark, Michael and Patricia have all ridden on several Irish squads previously.

Ginny pointed out that the combinations must demonstrate continuing good form to stay on the squad and that other combinations could be added if they put in strong performances.

“There are other combinations who have previous four-star or championship form, but who have yet to put in performances this season to justify putting them on the squad at this stage. However, I will be watching their results and I may add them to the list. There are also some up-and-coming combinations who I would not fully rule out. It’s a long way to the Games and a lot can happen,” she said.