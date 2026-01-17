Farewell to prolific horsewoman who won gold at the first eventing World Championships





Penelope McAuley (née Moreton), the prolific horsewoman, who completed Badminton five times and was part of Ireland’s gold medal-winning team at the first eventing World Championships in 1966, died peacefully on 13 December, aged 93.

Penny was born in Warwickshire in March 1932, the daughter of Rose Emmeline and Lieutenant Colonel John Patrick Moreton.

She grew up on the west coast of Scotland and aged 19 travelled to Ireland to undertake a riding course and exam under the supervision of the respected equestrian Lieutenant Colonel Joe Dudgeon. In the early 1950s she returned to Ireland to work for Lt Colonel Dudgeon and his wife Sybil, at their riding school Burton Hall, in Stillorgan.

During her time at Burton Hall, Penny taught, and rode good horses for the Dudgeons. She completed her first Badminton in 1952 with Vigilant and went on to complete on four more occasions; with Copper Coin in 1956, Red Sea in 1957, Just Maggie in 1958 and Lough Druid in 1964, earning her the coveted Armada Dish for five completions.

In 1965 Penny became an Irish citizen and was a major part of the country’s eventing history, with gelding Loughlin. They were part of the team that won silver at the 1965 European Championships in Moscow, alongside Virginia Freeman-Jackson (Sam Weller), Eddie Boylan (Durlas Eile) and Anthony Cameron (Lough Druid).

The following year Penny and Loughlin helped Ireland win gold at the first eventing World Championships, at Burghley, again with team-mates Eddie and Virginia, and Tommy Brennan with Kilkenny. Penny sadly lost Loughlin in a cross-country accident at the 1968 Mexico Olympics.

Penny met Frank McAuley through mutual friends and their shared love of horses. They married in London in 1969, then settled in Dublin. The couple were happily married for 43 years and had children Emma and Timothy. Penny’s interest in horses continued throughout her life; she and Frank bred racehorses and enjoyed following them in Ireland and the UK.

Penny was predeceased by Frank. She is survived by Emma and Timothy, her sister Sue and extended family.

