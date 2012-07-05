Totilas will not represent Germany at London 2012 Olympics

Dressage wonder horse Totilas is out of contention for the London Olympic Games .

It was announced at Aachen CHIO today that his rider, Matthias Rath has had a relapse of the glandular fever that prevented the pair from appearing at the show.

The German Federation was set to reassess the rider’s fitness tomorrow (Friday 6 July), but Matthias is bedridden and the combination have been withdrawn from contention.

This is a bitter blow for the Germans, who, with Totilas on the team, were very strong gold medal contenders.

The German team physician Dr. Manfred Giensch said taking part in the Olympics would be a “severe health risk” to Matthias.

The dressage committee chairman Klaus Roeser added: “This is very bitter for Matthias and very unfortunate that we have to go without them to the Olympics. We wish him a quick recovery.”