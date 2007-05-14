Suffolk Dressage, 8 April

SUFFOLK DRESSAGE Ipswich, 8 April

nov 25S (M Thornley) 1, Westarr (C Smith) 69.20; 2, Touch Me (C Smith) 62.09; 3 Arthur VI (A Jacobs) 61.2. rest 1eq, Rowberton Flamenco (F Gillott) & Fabiabee (H Theobold) 66.40; 3, Sicco B (J Evans) 64.40. nov 30SQ (J Patchett) 1, Westarr 65; 2eq, Arthur VI & Touch Me 62.31. rest 1eq, Roxy Lady II (A Coles) & Sicco B (J Evans) 65; 3, Fabiabee 63.46. elem 41S (J Patchett) 1, Itsa Mystery (W Fry) 63.60. rest 1, Mitchelroy Master (G Macefield) 63.2; 2, The Alchemist IV (S Gardner) 61.6; 3, Silvern Crown (S McKinnon) 60.8. elem 50SQ 1, Llanwnda Winston (A Jacobs) 66.07; 2, Itsa Mystery 64.29. rest 1, The Alchemist IV 65.36; 2, Silvern Crown 62.86. med 63 rest 1, Tequilla II (A Jacobs) 62.07; 2, Llanwnda Winston 58.97. med 71SQ rest 1, Tequilla II 61.61; Llanwnda Winston 60.91.