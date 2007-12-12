Isabel Werth dominates Stuttgart Masters with dual wins

Germany’s Isabel Werth dominated the 23rd international Stuttgart German Masters show (15-17 November), taking the special on Satchmo and freestyle with Warum Nicht FRH.

Emma Hindle and Lancet led the British challenge. They finished third in the freestyle with 73.8%, improving on their 70.2% fourth position in the grand prix in their first show since the European championships.

Laura Bechtolsheimer and Mistral Hojris finished sixth in the special with 71.8%, moving up from eighth in the grand prix with 70.1%. Laura also rode Douglas Dorsey to finish seventh with 70.3% in the freestyle.

Anna Ross-Davies and Donald McTaggart’s Leibling II finished ninth in both the grand prix and freestyle.

