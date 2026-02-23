‘She outdid all our expectations’: British team mare who launched Gareth Hughes’ championship career dies aged 28





DV Stenkjers Nadonna, the horse with whom Gareth Hughes made his championship debut, has died aged 28.

Jane Brewin and Kevin Sparrow’s Donnerschlag mare helped Britain to team bronze at the 2013 European Championships in Herning and team silver at the 2014 World Equestrian Games in Caen, forming a key part of a resurgent British dressage squad in the years following the London Olympics.

“She might have been small in stature – she wasn’t a big mare – but she had a huge personality and a huge heart,” Gareth said. “She was a real fighter for you in the arena.”

Nadonna was not always destined for Gareth. Roland Tong had first competed her, and later Pippa Fisher took her to grand prix. Jane had moved the chestnut powerhouse to Gareth’s yard, where Roland continued to ride her for a period, and after Pippa’s stint, Nadonna found herself without a regular rider.

“I literally started riding her because Jane didn’t have anyone to exercise her,” Gareth said. “It wasn’t like we said, ‘Right, we’re going for teams.’ It was always one step at a time.

“You never really know what you’ve got until they’re at grand prix – and even then, you don’t know until they’ve done a few.

“She had a real talent for collection. So much expression and power in a small frame – she never felt small to ride. She filled the arena.”

Their first championship came with barely any warning; originally named reserve for Herning, Gareth received the call just 20 hours before the horses were due to leave for Denmark: he was on the team.

“It was my first team, her first team. We were just thrown in at the deep end,” Gareth said.

Herning was a baptism of fire. Nadonna, sensitive to atmosphere, took fright in the first halt and remained unsettled. The pair finished on 60.87%. But Britain won team bronze, and Gareth handled the day with perspective.

“It was yin and yang,” he said at the time. “Collectively, it was the best day of my career – I had a medal. Individually, it was tough.”

A year later in Caen, things were different. Nadonna rose to the occasion, but there were still some heart-in-mouth moments.

Nadonna again threatened to spin in the first halt, trending just above 50%, before Gareth quietly gathered her together and began clawing back the marks.

She finished on 69.71%, producing a relaxed, ground-covering walk – “worlds apart” from Herning – and holding her nerve when it mattered.

“She was delicate and as nervous going down the centre line as at the Europeans, but this time she was able to hold it together and listen,” Gareth said. “She has such strength of character – she was great in that huge arena.”

A partnership shared

Throughout her championship career, Nadonna remained very much Jane’s horse in every sense.

Jane rode Nadonna every weekend, travelling down from London to spend time with her. Only in the fortnight before a major competition would Gareth take over completely.

“Jane would ride her Saturday and Sunday, just enjoy her,” he said. “Then two weeks before a big show, I’d say, ‘Right, I need her now,’ and I’d ride her through until the championship. That was the routine for her whole career.”

When Nadonna retired in 2015, she had outstripped every early expectation.

“When we started, we didn’t expect we’d end up at a Europeans or a World Championships,” Gareth said. “I couldn’t be more thankful for what she’s given us. She outdid all our expectations, and each step forward was very special.”

After she retired, she returned home to Buckinghamshire, later moving to Headmore Stud, where she became a firm but much-loved herd matriarch – happily bossing the youngsters and enjoying a steady supply of carrots.

A two-time championship medallist, talented and at times gloriously temperamental, Nadonna’s legacy is woven into a defining chapter of British dressage history. Those who watched her in Caen will remember riding every stride with Gareth – willing her down the centre line, on the edge of their seats, scarcely daring to breathe.

“She’ll certainly never be forgotten,” Gareth added.

Jane and Kevin told H&H: “We would like to thank Gareth , Roland Tong and Pippa Fisher for competing her, and everybody who made her life as joyous as possible.”

