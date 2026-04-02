Olympic rider sets new record to take world number one spot





Danish Olympic medallist Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour has set a new record as she tops the dressage rider world rankings – while her Paris 2024 ride Mount St John Freestyle becomes number one dressage horse.

In the latest FEI dressage world rankings for athletes, published today (1 April), Cathrine has moved from 25th to the number one spot, on 2,099 points. Former number one, Belgium’s Justin Verboomen, is second with 1,929 points.

In the horse rankings, 17-year-old mare Mount St John Freestyle has moved from 22nd to overtake Justin’s European champion Zonink Plus, who is now second.

An FEI spokesperson said Cathrine remains the only Danish athlete ever to reach the top spot, having previously held the position for four consecutive months from February to May 2025.

The spokesperson added that Cathrine’s new position reflects “a period of strong form at the highest level of international dressage”.

“Previously, the largest leap to reach world number one was from fourth to first, achieved by Charlotte Fry in January 2023,” said the FEI spokesperson.

“Laudrup-Dufour has surpassed this record, rising all the way from 25th to the top spot, a rise bolstered by two victories on home soil in March 2026 in Herning, where she won the CDI5 competitions.

These victories were with Mount St John Freestyle; the pair won in Herning last month with a new grand prix best of 84.17% and topped the freestyle on 90.47%.

“I am over the moon about Freestyle’s latest performances. To feel how our partnership has grown the past months has been amazing,” said Cathrine.

“I truly feel like a unit with her now and in Frankfurt and Herning it’s been the best rides of my life. Tests that I’ll never forget, and tests that I would normally expect to have years in between.

“For me this is clearly a sign that Free and I are becoming true soul partners and when we dance together it’s on a higher level. Feeling very thankful for the enormous support from my whole team.”

Germany’s Isabell Werth in third place in the world rankings, Lottie Fry is fourth and Becky Moody fifth. Lottie’s ride Glamourdale is fourth in the horse rankings, behind Isabell’s ride Wendy de Fontaine. Becky’s home-bred Jagerbomb is fifth.

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