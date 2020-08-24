Stable Shield – leaders in equine biosecurity

From the leaders in equine bio-security, Stable Shield offers premium hard surface disinfectant and anti-bacterial stable paints as an extra barrier against infectious diseases.

The Stable Shield Disinfectant is alcohol-free, but is an advanced hard surface/multi surface cleaner and sanitiser that is manufactured to contain one of the fastest acting and most powerful germ killing products available today.

It is effective within 30 seconds and kills up to 99.999% of bacteria, but contains no irritants within its formula.

Common equine infections such as ringworm, strangles and aspergillus can be prevented with regular use.

For a long term solution use Stable Shield Antibacterial Paint. This product is a water-based non-toxic paint that can be applied to stables to create a fully disinfected yard. The paint prevents the growth of bacteria and mould by up to 99.8% on all applied surfaces. This in turn creates a clean environment which is crucial to help horses with their respiratory system and overall wellbeing.