Stable Shield – leaders in equine biosecurity

Stable Shield is the leading anti-bacterial paint developed specifically for your stables and yard.
Horse & Hound
Website www.stableshield.co.uk
Telephone +44 (0)7949 929256

From the leaders in equine bio-security, Stable Shield offers premium hard surface disinfectant and anti-bacterial stable paints as an extra barrier against infectious diseases.

Stable-Shield-Inside-Stable-1400x788px

The Stable Shield Disinfectant is alcohol-free, but is an advanced hard surface/multi surface cleaner and sanitiser that is manufactured to contain one of the fastest acting and most powerful germ killing products available today.Stable-Shield---Disinfectant-and-Anti-Bacterial-Paint-1400x788px

It is effective within 30 seconds and kills up to 99.999% of bacteria, but contains no irritants within its formula.

Common equine infections such as ringworm, strangles and aspergillus can be prevented with regular use.Stable-Shield-painting-1400x788px

For a long term solution use Stable Shield Antibacterial Paint. This product is a water-based non-toxic paint that can be applied to stables to create a fully disinfected yard. The paint prevents the growth of bacteria and mould by up to 99.8% on all applied surfaces. This in turn creates a clean environment which is crucial to help horses with their respiratory system and overall wellbeing.