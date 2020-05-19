The Absorbine story began more than 125 years ago with a deep love of horses; indeed, very few people have understood and appreciated the importance of horses like Absorbine founder Wilbur Fenelon Young and his wife, Mary Ida. They knew that without the horse, America would be a very different place, so in 1892 they dedicated themselves to keeping horses as healthy as possible. Working together, they developed a natural formula of herbs and essential oils that became Absorbine Veterinary Liniment.

Absorbine continues this spirit of caring and remains committed to offering products of the highest quality. Along with the flagship Absorbine Veterinary Liniment, the company’s constant innovation has brought many trusted brands to market such as the UltraShield fly control and Hooflex hoof care range. The ShowSheen grooming products including the World Famous ShowSheen Hair Polish and Detangler are also firm favourites among leisure and professional riders.

The leather care product range offered by Absorbine is comprehensive and designed to prolong the life of leather by reviving and protecting it from the inside out. Leather Therapy is an innovative system that deep cleans, conditions and even lets you clean leather in the washing machine. Leather Therapy Restorer and Conditioner inhibits mould and mildew, while Horseman’s One Step is a quick all-in-one cleaner and conditioner.

Absorbine’s continued development recently saw the upgraded packaging of some of their premium products. These are now presented in revolutionary, refillable bottles featuring a unique, spray mechanism for targeted application, that works upside down, preventing wastage and allowing application to hard-to-reach areas.

It is this passion for the well-being of our equine partners and attention to detail that continues to drive Absorbine forward and forms the ethos of everything that the company does to meet the needs of the modern horse owner, trainer and competitor.