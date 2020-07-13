Website https://emeraldgreenfeeds.co.uk/ Email info@emeraldgreenfeeds.co.uk Address A Poucher & Sons (Bardney Dairies) Lodge Farm Bardney Dairies Wragby Market Rasen LN8 5JW Social



Emerald Green Feeds is a family run business, one of very few in the industry that have total control of the whole process from growing the forage through to packaging and marketing the feeds. The whole range of Emerald Green Feeds products are grown and produced on the family farm in the heart of rural Lincolnshire by the fifth generation of forage driers. 100% natural and totally traceable, the pure grass and alfalfa is flash dried to ensure all of the essential vitamins and minerals are captured in the feed — it’s like feeding summer grass all year round.

World eventing champion Ros Canter, based in Louth, Lincolnshire, keeps her food miles low by feeding all of her horses, including double gold medal winning Allstar B, on Emerald Green Feeds grass pellets and Alfalfa-mazing chop. She has championed the feeds from the beginning of her eventing career, being a great brand ambassador for the Lincolnshire-based company.

The team at Emerald Green Feeds are completely dedicated to delivering the highest quality of feeds and service possible – to them this isn’t just a job, it’s a vocation, a way of life.

