Dengie horse feeds

We are devoted to creating the best and healthiest horse feeds, supplements and balancers that include all the vitamins, minerals and nutrients that your horse or pony needs for every season, activity or event. Our horse feeds have been developed by our team of qualified nutritionists, who select only the highest-quality ingredients. We aim to make feeding easy and simple for horse and pony owners. If you can’t find the answer to your feeding question our team of nutritionists is on hand to offer sound, practical help and advice.

Dengie complies with quality assurance schemed such as UFAS and FEMAS that were set up to ensure safety in horse feeds. We’re also approved under the BETA NOPS scheme which means we are recognised as having taken action to reduce the risk of contamination in horse feed with substances that contravene the rules of racing and FEI disciplines.

Dengie’s Alfa-A range of fibre feeds are ideal for:

The performance horse or pony

Breeding including broodmares, youngstock and stallions

Those with increased nutritional requirements such as those needing to gain weight gain and maintain condition plus digestive issues such as gastric ulcers.

Dengie’s range of Hi-Fi feeds are a blend of high-quality fibres, including our own alfalfa. Our nutritionist have produced a range of high-fibre feeds for those that require fewer calories and are ideal for:

Good-doers; those that can maintain weight with ease

Leisure horses and ponies that are in light work

Those that require low-calorie, sugar & starch diets

Our Healthy range of high-fibre feeds have been formulated and developed to offer a nutritionally-balanced fibre feed. One simple product will ensure that your horse benefits from a balanced diet, including all the essential vitamins and minerals without the need to add a mix cube or supplement, when the recommended quantities are fed.

Dengie’s grass range of feeds includes 100% natural, British only grown grasses in a chop or pelleted forms that are free from artificial preservatives, flavours and additives. Sweet and soft this range is sure to tempt the fussiest of feeders, older horses who struggle to chew and other species such as goats, sheep and alpacas.

Friendly Feeding Advice

Here are Dengie we understand that feeding your horse or pony can sometimes be confusing – we’re here to help! Should you have a particular query or concern call our feedline on 01621 841188 or chat on-line to one of our nutritionists or alternatively click here to fill out our feed advice form, our nutrition team will then put together a personalised feeding plan for you.

* Dengie is officially the UK’s favourite horse feed, having topped the BETA National Equestrian Survey 2019 for feed brands purchased in the past 12 months.