Hy Equestrian has been producing leading products for both horse and rider since 1980 and has grown to offer more than 5,000 products. All products are meticulously researched and developed to meet the requirements of both competition and everyday equestrian life. Everything you need for you – and your horse – can be found with Hy Equestrian.

Hy Equestrian has a whole new range of rugs, including funky and colourful limited edition patterns. Spring/summer prints for 2020 include Liza Dog (pictured top) and Simon the Sheep (pictured above), that don’t just feature on rugs, but also on other products, from boot bags to dog coats. New prints and products for autumn/winter coming soon.