Pikeur at MyBreeches.com

Featuring fiercely functional fabrics in a kaleidoscope of colours, and some sensational styles, Pikeur’s seasonal collections never disappoint – it’s no wonder they continue to be the choice of champions…

Catering to men, women and children, the Pikeur Spring Summer 2020 collection provides an offering of opulence with some of the most decadent designs to date – look no further than the Lilien Pure Rose Tailcoat, the epitome of equestrian elegance.

This summer’s collection has a quiet confidence that echoes effortless style. It ranges from ingenious innovations, notably the extensive collection of super stylish lightweight breeches to keep you cool and comfortable on even the longest, hottest days of summer, to the classiest options for competition, and a collection of sportswear that looks great on and off the horse!

Pikeur continues to offer a sensational collection of breeches, with every form variation you could imagine, from full seat to knee patch, as well as styles to suit every shape. There are bold and brilliant designs for lovers of bling, and conservative looks for connoisseurs of class, all available in a range of fabrics to see you through the changing seasons.

As the summer draws to a close, many SS20 items are now on sale!