Valegro’s silver shoe sells for $5,000

A silver-plated horseshoe that was once worn by Valegro has raised $5,000 (£3,800) for an equestrian charity in a silent auction.

The auction for the Equestrian Aid Foundation took place at the New England Dressage Association (NEDA) Carl Hester Symposium (14-15 October) in the United States.

An original painting of Carl and Nip Tuck by artist Lisa Marie Bishop was also sold, as well as a saddlecloth and copy of Dressage Daily magazine, both signed by Carl.

In total around $10,000 (£7,600) was raised.

Carl said he was “thrilled” that the auction went so well.

“I had a fantastic weekend at the NEDA symposium in Maine,” he said.

“Not only did I have great riders and horses to train, Valegro’s shoe raised $5,000 for the Equestrian Aid Foundation.”

The event took place at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester, Maine, and involved dressage lectures and demonstrations across two days.

“We can’t thank Carl enough for coming to Maine and hosting a spectacular symposium,” said a NEDA spokesman.

“All of us from NEDA will remember this weekend as a landmark event for the dressage community here in New England. Thank you, Carl.”

The Equestrian Aid Foundation supports people in the horse world who are coping with serious injuries or illnesses, or financial crises.

