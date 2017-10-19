‘The time is now’: calls to make frangible cross-country fences compulsory

“The time is now” for mandatory use of frangible devices in cross-country fences, according to the United States Eventing Association (USEA).

In a statement released yesterday (18 October), the association called on the FEI to make a rule that frangibles must be used on certain fences.

“The time has come to take a stronger stance on the usage of frangible technology in the sport of eventing,” said a USEA spokesman.

“We as the leaders of the sport have the moral obligation to say that the time for use of all currently available safety technology is now.

“With that in mind, the USEA cross-country safety sub-committee strongly recommends that the FEI mandates rather than strongly recommends that all open rail fences, gates, oxers and oxer corners must be built using reverse frangible technology. The time is now.”

A spokesman for the FEI confirmed that the international federation made “strong recommendations” for national federations to use FEI certified frangible devices for all national and international events.

“In addition, the development of new frangible technologies is encouraged at national level,” she said. “The FEI is working with its national federations and other stakeholders in the eventing community to maximise uptake of all the measures related to risk management.

“It is important to note that frangible devices are one element in a wide spectrum of risk management initiatives and, while they are clearly an important component, they will not in themselves eliminate all risk from the sport. It is also important to note that not all fences are suitable for frangible devices.”

A large-scale international cross-country safety study is currently being conducted on behalf of USEA and it is hoped the findings will help inform safer fence designs.

The research project started in 2016 and is expected to continue until next summer.

“The study is focused on developing computer simulations of horse-fence contact that will enable us to understand design requirements for new deformable and frangible devices,” said Dr Suzanne Weaver Smith, who is carrying out the research with a team at the University of Kentucky.

“The simulations will enable designers to develop new devices with information on what direction, how far, and how fast [the devices] must operate.

