Legendary Connemara stallion dies aged 31

A Connemara stallion who has sired a dynasty of talented sport horses across Europe has died aged 31.

Templebready Fear Bui was bought by Dan O’Brien as a foal, sired his first crop of foals as a two-year-old and was covering mares until last year.

A total of 10 mares are expecting foals by him this year.

When he was performance-tested in 1994, he obtained the highest marks ever recorded.

The 14.2hh dun’s sireline goes back through Strongbow, Calla Rebel and Rebel to the great Cannon Ball, foaled in 1904, who was the first stallion to be entered in the Connemara studbook.

“He covered hundreds of mares every year, from the best of the thoroughbreds to the best of the pony breeds,” Dan said, adding that he was a “very intelligent” character.

“I had him for more than half my life.

“The amount of people and friends I made the word over and the person I am, I owe it him.”

Among the stars Fear Bui sired were Lachstone VB, who evented up to three-star level with Irish rider Annabelle Moroney.

His name is on the passport of 67 equines registered with Eventing Ireland as well as numerous horses and ponies competing at affiliated eventing in the UK. He was also listed as 41st on British Eventing’s top 50 sire rankings for 2017.

He sired Horse of the Year Show winners, including part-bred Templebready Fear Not who won the small hunter championship with Katie Jerram twice, and 148 ponies registered with Showjumping Ireland, as well as at least 60 JA jumping ponies registered between Britain and Ireland.

His most notable showjumping pony progeny include Babog Dubh, who jumped in the UK before being sold to Sweden, JA pony Cappagh Supreme, and top showjumper turned American eventing pony and Kilkenny’s Fear Glic.

Dan explained seeing the pony’s progeny go on to achieve success always made him proud of the stallion.

“No matter how small or big [the win] it was always fantastic to see them do well,” he added.

