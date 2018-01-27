Looking for a new project? Charity to rehome unbacked horses for the first time

A charity is seeking experienced riders to take on unbacked project horses in a first for the charity.

Noah, a three-year-old 13.2hh cob cross (pictured, below), and Roxanne, a 14.2hh two-year-old cob, have been chosen to launch the initiative.

The charity is seeking potential rehomers who have experience of backing or bringing on inexperienced horses or ponies.

All equines in the scheme will be brought to the stage where they can be caught and led, and will also be taught to stand while they are groomed and have their feet picked out.

“We have the potential to rehome over 500 horses currently living in the sanctuary who have been identified as future potential candidates as unbacked project horses,” said Rachel Angell, Redwings’ operations and rehoming manager.

“With the upcoming expansion of the Redwings guardianship scheme to include a rehoming centre at Redwings Oxhill in Warwickshire, we feel the time is right to begin to rehome our project horses.

“Even with this expansion, we only have the resources to be able to train a certain number of horses ourselves, but by rehoming unbacked project horses we will be able to give so many more the chance to live a fulfilling life outside the sanctuary.”

Noah was born at Redwings after his mother was rescued with hundreds of other horses in south Wales.

She was found stranded in deep mud and was suffering from malnutrition and worm damage.

Roxanne (pictured, below) was among 15 horses found running loose on the roads in a Belfast housing estate.

Both ponies have shown “a love of human interaction” and are progressing well in their basic training.

“This is of huge importance to us as a charity as it will enable us to create more space to rescue those horses who desperately need our help,” added Ms Angell.

“So by rehoming an unbacked project horse, guardians will get the rewarding experience of not only bringing on a horse of their own, but also knowing they have helped give rescued horses like Noah and Roxanne the loving home they deserve and allowed us to continue our vital frontline welfare work.”

