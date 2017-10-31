Pony found strung up after assault with broom handle

Thugs who assaulted a Shetland with a broom handle and left her strung up for hours have been described as “disgusting low-life scum” by the pony’s devastated owner.

Simon Bilkus’s 11-year-old mare Crumpet has been “dull and quiet” and unlike her normal self since the attack, on 19 October.

Simon told H&H his partner had checked the pony at about 9am that day and went back about 5.30pm.

“She found her in the barn,” he said.

“They’d put a headcollar that was too big on her and tied it in a really tight knot, then used a lunge line and put it over the rafters so she was almost on tiptoes.

“She untied her, then realised she had a big gash in her shoulder. She was sweating from head to foot.

“All her hay was still there too, and she only had enough to last about an hour so she must have been left all day.”

The police were called, and Simon’s vet, who said the cut had been made by a blade. The vet also carried out an internal examination and found the top of a broom handle inside the mare.

“She’s still bleeding but the vet said it would be like she’d had a foal,” Simon said.

“She’s going to be ok – she’s going to live – but she’s lost her sparkle. She used to be naughty and cheeky, but now she’s just dull.”

Simon said the field in which the mare was kept is opposite the hospital in Weston-super-Mare, in a busy area.

“It’s unbelievable,” he said.

“I can’t imagine what kind of people would do something like that. A couple of people have asked me why it happened, as if we’ve got enemies but we haven’t; we’ve never done anything to upset anyone.”

