Nick Skelton releases autobiography

Fans will be able to read the full story behind showjumping legend Nick Skelton when he releases a new autobiography later this year.

The 59-year-old rider, who announced his retirement earlier this month, has teamed up with co-writer Bernadette Hewitt to tell all on his 40-year career in the sport.

As well as partnering the phenomenal Big Star to individual gold in Rio 2016 and team gold in London 2012, Nick took part in six other Olympic games.

Having started out on horseback at the age of 18months, he collected his first major title in 1975 when he won team silver and individual gold at the junior European championships. He still holds the British Show Jumping high jump record of 7’7”, which he set in 1978 on Lastic.

The book will cover dramatic turns, including when Nick was forced into early retirement after breaking his neck in a fall in 2000. He later bounced back to compete on the talented stallion Arko III.

Nick said: “Since I made the decision to retire from competition, for the first time in my life I have the time to devote to telling my story, so it’s the right moment for it. I’m delighted to be working with Orion and Bernie on this book, and I’m looking forward to signing copies of the finished product.”

