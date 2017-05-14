Nick Skelton and Big Star: two legends bow out

Showjumper Nick Skelton and his brilliant partner Big Star have bowed out for the final time in a moving ceremony at Royal Windsor Horse Show this afternoon (Sunday, 14 May).

The all-conquering combination of 59-year-old double Olympic gold medallist and the Widdowsons’ 14-year-old stallion left the Castle Arena in front of a huge and appreciative audience, which included The Queen.

“I have always stated that when Big Star finished I would too,” said Nick. “This sport has given me more than I could ever have hoped over the past 43 years and it is such a difficult decision to make, but I’m not getting any younger and it is nice for the two of us to end on the highest note possible.”

Over the past four decades, Nick amassed Olympic, World and European Championship medals, won the Hickstead Derby three times, the Calgary grand prix four times and was appointed a CBE for services to equestrianism in the 2017 New Year Honours.

His fellow riders have paid some touching tributes to the Olympic champion’s outstanding achievements and longevity in the saddle.

