Magnificent Muffin the mule retires after 30 years’ service

A 30-year-old “Redwings legend” has retired from his special role at the charity.

Muffin the mule, the Redwing’s longest-serving “adoption star”, has retired from the adoption scheme.

He was rescued by alongside his dam Doris, when he was just a few days old.

“The pair were due to be sold for slaughter at a sale but we were able to offer them a new home instead,” said a Redwings spokesman.

“Sadly, poor Doris passed away after arriving at the sanctuary, but thanks to lots of TLC from our care team, Muffin overcame his loss and grew up to become one of our most treasured residents.

“He joined the scheme shortly after his arrival in 1987 and while he remains in good health for his age, it seemed like the right time for this special mule to take a step back from the limelight.

“Muffin’s retirement simply means he is no longer available for new adopters, but those who currently sponsor him are still able to do so and will continue to receive updates from him on his latest adventures.”

Muffin will continue living at Redwings’ Caldecott visitor centre, near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, so visitors, staff and his equine friends can still enjoy his company.

“Our magnificent Muffin is nothing short of a Redwings legend,” said Redwings chief executive, Lynn Cutress.

