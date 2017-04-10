Grand National winner makes great start to eventing career

Expand Exciting new eventing series for retrained racehorses

The combination completed two unaffiliated dressage tests locally before going eventing.

Pineau scored 38.3 (61.7%) in the dressage phase at Aston-Le-Walls.

“He paraded at Aintree before the Grand National the day before, so he felt like he thought he should have been going round the Grand National during our dressage test,” said Lizzie.

The pair then rolled two poles in the showjumping.

“He pinged around the course, just tapping the poles he had down,” explained Lizzie. “Someone remarked that the fences didn’t look big enough for him — he jumps very high, but we’re still working on teaching him to bend his knees.”

Their day was rounded off with a clear cross-country round, just clocking up 4.4 time faults.

Article continues below...

“He ate the cross-country course up,” said Lizzie. “He tried to run off with me after some of the fences, so I had to remind him that he’s not a racehorse anymore, which is why we got the time-faults. But I didn’t want to push him and I really feel like I could point him at any fence and he would jump it.”

Lizzie plans to try some affiliated eventing with Pineau in the near future.

“He’s probably not going to go around Badminton,” she said with a laugh. “But he’s such a cool horse and super-talented, so we’ll just see how we get on.”

Lizzie admitted that retraining such a great racehorse hasn’t always been plain sailing.

“He’s got an opinion on everything so he’ll try to have his say when you ask him to go on the bit, for example. But he’s too nice a character not to try and he’s improving every day — his jump is something else and it feels like you go up to the sky and back again!

“He takes it all in his stride and I’m just so grateful to the Newlands for letting me have such a special horse.”

Aston-Le-Walls event secretary Tissie Reason, said that it was “very exciting” to have a former Grand National winner competing at her event.

Article continues below...

“We had Mr Frisk [1990 Grand National winner] competing at Smiths Lawn horse trials in 1994, and I thought to myself yesterday evening that it was pretty good going to have another National winner compete at one of our events,” she said.