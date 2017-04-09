Theft of images a ‘huge problem’ equestrian photographers agree

An equestrian photographer has spoken out about the “huge problem” of copyright theft of images, which he fears has become “socially acceptable”.

Rob Bayes, who works in the south west, said competitors taking images from photographer’s websites to share on social media was “on the increase”.

He said it was also common for riders to flagrantly steal images by taking phone snaps of the on-site screens in photographers’ stands.

“It hits us in the pocket, but it’s not just a financial issue,” he said. “If you’ve spent 11 hours in an arena and perhaps more time adjusting and uploading images, you don’t want to see a blurry phone snap with your work appearing on Facebook.”

The law states that photographers retain the copyright to all images they have taken, even if you have bought a hard copy.

Anyone who directly or indirectly copies a photographer’s image or reproduces it could theoretically face fines of up to £50,000 — although smaller claims to cover the cost of the “stolen” image are more probable.

While it is both difficult — and time-consuming — for photographers to police Facebook, many are having to tackle the issue head on.

“Sometimes I get tipped off by other customers,” said Rob. “Facebook’s only mechanism of reporting a problem is via the image itself, and you can’t always access it because of privacy settings.

“Your other options are to send the offender a message saying ‘please don’t do this’ — which some will ignore and some won’t — or go down the legal action route.

“You have a strong case to get your money back, but it doesn’t build good relationships with customers. People might not want to do business with you if you’re the nasty guy that fined their friend £500.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in: