Small but mighty: 13.2hh one-star pony set to make eventing history

A mini marvel who stepped up to one-star eventing last year is set to make history next month.

Lakevale Toyman (Tommy), a 13.2hh gelding, is the smallest pony ever to be entered in the CCI* at Melbourne International 3 Day Event (7-11 June).

Ridden and owned by Australian Jackie Wright, the 14-year-old was originally bought as a companion, but he soon showed his aptitude for jumping and progressed up the levels.

He is now being prepared for the three-day event and Jackie has high hopes for his performance.

“Melbourne is in two weeks’ time and I’m so excited about it,” she told H&H.

“Tommy is really well. We’ve had some improvements in our dressage lately which led to us qualifying for Melbourne, as well as a couple of placings. He’s a star!”

Tommy has completed two international and seven national one-star events since his debut at the level last April.

In March this year he was placed sixth in the CIC1* at Wandin Park in Victoria, Australia.

The diminutive gelding even has his own Facebook page with thousands of fans.

“I think he’ll get heaps of attention at Melbourne,” said Jackie.

“Since my post that we got in we’ve had so many people following us.”

Jackie, who is 5’3”, started competing Tommy at 65cm, as he was “quite spooky”, then stepped up to 95cm events.

“I thought I may have reached his limit — I was quite happy with that — but then he seemed to get even bolder so I started doing some 105s on him,” said Jackie.

Tommy went from strength to strength. Jackie took him cross-country schooling with her other established one-star horse and found he tackled the bigger fences with ease.

