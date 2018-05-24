Small but mighty: 13.2hh one-star pony set to make eventing history

A mini marvel who stepped up to one-star eventing last year is set to make history next month.
Lakevale Toyman (Tommy), a 13.2hh gelding, is the smallest pony ever to be entered in the CCI* at Melbourne International 3 Day Event (7-11 June).
Ridden and owned by Australian Jackie Wright, the 14-year-old was originally bought as a companion, but he soon showed his aptitude for jumping and progressed up the levels.
He is now being prepared for the three-day event and Jackie has high hopes for his performance.
“Melbourne is in two weeks’ time and I’m so excited about it,” she told H&H.
“Tommy is really well. We’ve had some improvements in our dressage lately which led to us qualifying for Melbourne, as well as a couple of placings. He’s a star!”
Tommy has completed two international and seven national one-star events since his debut at the level last April.
In March this year he was placed sixth in the CIC1* at Wandin Park in Victoria, Australia.
The diminutive gelding even has his own Facebook page with thousands of fans.
“I think he’ll get heaps of attention at Melbourne,” said Jackie.
“Since my post that we got in we’ve had so many people following us.”
Jackie, who is 5’3”, started competing Tommy at 65cm, as he was “quite spooky”, then stepped up to 95cm events.
“I thought I may have reached his limit — I was quite happy with that — but then he seemed to get even bolder so I started doing some 105s on him,” said Jackie.
Tommy went from strength to strength. Jackie took him cross-country schooling with her other established one-star horse and found he tackled the bigger fences with ease.
Continued below…
9 mini eventing marvels that have defied their size *PICTURES*
Sometimes size isn’t everything, as proved by these…
Everything you need to know about British Eventing day passes
Day passes (formerly known as day tickets) are…
Vittoria Panizzon’s 7 tips for improving fitness
The Italian eventer shares with H&H her top…
“He’s an absolute machine cross-country,” she said.
“He’s so smart and loves his job and always seems to know where to go for a long spot and when he needs to chip in to make the distances.”
For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.
In this week’s edition, out on 24 May, don’t miss our “cob special”, including how to find the perfect cob, meet champion cob Our Cashel Blue and more.