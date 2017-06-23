Hickstead Derby Bank: how NOT to do it

The Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby is a unique test of horse and rider in the showjumping arena. Combining traditional showjumps with the challenges of Hickstead’s ‘natural’ obstacles, it takes a very special partnership to win this class.

The iconic Hickstead Derby Bank is one of the biggest challenges on the course and while some partnerships can make it look (fairly) easy, others get to the top of the 10ft 6in descent and appear unsure how to tackle it.

“Forget about the 28 fences that Grand National runners have to leap over at Aintree, these are child’s play when compared to Hickstead’s monsters!” Clare Balding once said about the Derby course.

Over the years horses have jumped straight off the top, refused to descend or even gone down backwards. So here are a selection of less-than-copybook attempts from the Horse & Hound picture archives.

1990: Greg Mangan and Lahorna Queen

1992: Tina Fletcher

2002: Jans Fredricson and Greve Molke

2003: Scott Smith and Amandaleah

2006: Carlos Mota Ribas and Rebbel

2012: Guy Williams and Richi Rich III

2012: Ben Maher and Air Force HH

2013: Charles Luyckx and Lightning 67

2014: Wendy Schaeffer AUS riding Koyuna Sun Set

1976: Axel Wockener riding Glasgow

