Fancy living in the home of a Grand National winner? (This could be your dream property…)

Crimbourne Stud, former home of the owner of 1991 Grand National winner Seagram, has launched on the market. Find out what you can get for a cool £4.95 million...

The wow-factor equestrian facilities

Kick back in a total of 48 acres, with a traditional yard complete with 16 loose boxes, two foaling boxes and a vet box, with easy access to the adjoining paddocks and training facilities.There is a secure tack room, feed room and machinery store and six further isolation boxes. The indoor arena is located to the rear of the main stable block, with an open horse walker adjacent.

The house and gardens

A Grade II-listed Sussex farmhouse with four bedrooms, five reception rooms and a guest annexe, with immaculate gardens and grounds including ponds, an indoor swimming pool, tennis court and vineyard.

The gardens have been developed over the years to become one of the most famous in the Sussex area, where they are viewed once at year at the annual open day, and provide an impressive back drop for viewing the yearlings.

Add to that a three-bedroom barn conversion, a one-bedroom cottage, a two-bedroom bungalow and a pair of semi-detached bungalows, and you can’t complain about being short of space.

The (equine) celebrity factor

Crimbourne Stud isn’t short of equestrian history. The stud was established in the 1950s by Major John Baillie who bred the sprinter So Blessed.

In the late 1980s it was bought by Sir Eric and Lady Parker, who embarked on an 18 month refurbishment taking in not only the house and the ancillary accommodation, but also the historical yard and equine facilities.

The extensive facilities, calm setting and lush grass, combined with smart management and expert advice from originally Joss Collins and subsequently Tom Goff of Blandford Bloodstock has resulted in well over 200 winners being bred at the Sussex farm — including Indian Lodge, Moonlight Paradise, Eradicate, Roz and Oh Goodness and Havana Gold.

The stud has also provided a relaxed retirement home for some top class National Hunt horses owned by the Parkers’ including the 1991 Grand National winning hero Seagram, the two-time Whitbread winning Topsham Bay and the multiple winning National Hunt horse Got One Too.

Started saving already? Visit www.struttandparker.com for more information