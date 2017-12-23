10 heart-warming stories from 2017 that are sure to make you smile

Read +88,900 times

Take a look behind-the-scenes at the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment’s Hyde Park Barracks, smack-bang in the centre of London

Carl Hester posted a picture of the star jumping with his gold medal-winning partner Charlotte Dujardin.

A once-neglected pony found in a “miserable” state was transformed into a showing champion.

Jonty Evans secured the ride on his Rio Olympic horse, Cooley Rorkes Drift (“Art”), after raising £500,000 through an extraordinarily successful crowd-funding campaign.

A 13.3hh companion pony-turned-eventer defied his size and successfully stepped up to one-star. Australian rider Jackie Wright bought Lakevale Toyman (Tommy) as a green six-year-old. She intended to keep him as a companion for her other horse, but soon discovered his aptitude for jumping.

Andrew Nicholson first competed at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials in 1984. He has since completed the event a record-breaking 37 times. But on 7 May he won the competition for the very first time aboard Nereo.

From four-star eventers to top racehorses, here are a few of the equine celebs we’ve spotted on our hunting travels this season.

Almost four years ago now, “Collin” was destined for slaughter — a tearaway seven-year-old who had been assigned to the scrapheap. But a chance phone call changed the gelding’s fate and in February Collin beat some of the best in the world to win a big-money showjumping class in Wellington, Florida, with Brazilian rider Luiz Francisco de Azevedo.

A video of a thoughtful motorbike-rider considerately passing spooked horses went viral on social media. James Higgs was exploring off-road routes in north Devon on his trail bike on 11 March when he saw two horses walking towards him. James realised the horses were unsure of his bike so turned its engine off and asked the riders how best to help them pass safely. He even offered the horses a mint to try to reassure them.

When people mention cobs, it might conjure up images of a “steady Eddie”-type, but this is not always the case as these 27 cobs ably demonstrate…

