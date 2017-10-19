Every December, Olympia in west London, undergoes a horsey transformation in time to host the magical Olympia Horse Show (12-18 December). Whether you are horse-mad, want to shop ’til you drop, or just want to enjoy a spectacular performance, it has something for everyone and now is the time to get your Olympia Horse Show tickets.

A variety of tickets are available prior to the show, details of which can be found below.

The London International Horse Show, Olympia is the only UK show to host all three FEI World Cup qualifiers in dressage, showjumping and driving. Each performance includes an equestrian competition along with a variety of displays from around the world including the Shetland Grand National, dog agility and much more. There are also hundreds of shops located in the retail village and plenty of food and drink outlets to keep you fuelled throughout the day.

Prices of Olympia Horse Show tickets

Ticket prices depend on the day you wish to attend and whereabouts you would like to sit. Top price seats, which are padded with the best view and include a gallery badge, command approximately £15-27 more in cost than fourth priced tickets where seats are in slightly less desirable locations. Discounts are also available for group bookings and concessions (children under 16 years and senior citizens).

The show gets underway on the evening of Tuesday 12 December, with the World Cup dressage. Top price seats cost £40.80 and fourth priced tickets cost £25.20 for the majority of the show. Second and third priced tickets cost £36 and £31.20 respectively. Tickets are the same price for the Thursday afternoon performance.

The tickets for the remainder of the show’s afternoon and evening performances range between £68 and £71 for top priced tickets and £40-42 for fourth priced tickets. Second and third priced tickets for these performances range between £52 and £63.

If you would like to spend more than one day at Olympia, it is probably worth looking into season tickets. Purchasing a season ticket also takes away the hassle of purchasing tickets for individual performances, plus your purchase guarantees you the best located seats every performance. A season ticket costs £500.

Olympia Horse Show tickets for the morning are also available. These gain you access to the shopping village and the morning performances (Thursday-Monday) and cost £15.

If all you want to do is shop, Olympia have tickets available for access solely to the retail village and these cost £10 each.

If you want to watch your favourite horses and riders in warming up, warm-up arena tickets cost £15 and get you close to all the backstage action. These tickets do not gain you access to any other area.

If you really fancy splashing out on your Olympia trip, why not look at booking some hospitality? You will get to watch the show from the luxury of a private box, with excellent views onto the main arena, and enjoy fine dining. Prices start from £1,620 + VAT for a box for 12 – that’s £135 per person — ranging up to £3,420 + VAT. For more information visit the Olympia hospitality page

