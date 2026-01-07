‘You gave us more than I ever thought possible’: emotional final tribute to 31-year-old horse who kickstarted top rider’s career





Cevo Socrates, who competed at the top level and gave Edwina Tops-Alexander her first grand prix win, has died in retirement aged 31.

“Socrates, in life we are all given different gifts, but you gave us more than I ever thought possible,” said Edwina.

Edwina and the Belgian warmblood gelding, by Darco and out of a Chin Chin mare, made their international debut together in Belgium in 2008, at a CSI3* show.

They stepped up to five-star level and their first win came at the Bordeaux CSI5*-W in France, in February 2009. They went on to have wins and placings at major shows around Europe, including a victory at Olympia in 2010.

“Every jump, you gave more than your body should have been able to give, and still you kept going, grand prix after grand prix, bringing me victories I never imagined I would achieve,” said Edwina.

“My very first grand prix win was with you, when I was riding with a broken foot from a previous fall. Even when I couldn’t ride you the way I wanted or needed to, you stepped in, took over the reins, and gave everything you had. That was who you were.”

Edwina said Socrates underwent colic surgeries but continued to have “an unmistakable positive spirit”.

“Through that strength, you gave all of us who knew you something far greater than success – you gave us belief, gratitude and proof that anything is possible,” she said.

“You were never about easy talent – you were about intelligence, heart and courage. Winning the Vigo World Cup, the Zurich grand prix and so many other moments, you always gave absolutely everything. After all you overcame, you showed us what true resilience and partnership really mean. That is your greatest legacy.”

Socrates retired from competition in 2013 and enjoyed his retirement at Stal Tops, in the Netherlands.

“You are one of my heart horses, and you will always remain a part of my soul,” said Edwina.

“Thank you, ‘So’, for the life you gave me, Jan, Stal Tops and for memories that will be cherished for ever.”

