Trending:

Horse & Hound; 9 May 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 9 May 2019, don’t miss our full report from Badminton Horse Trials including in-depth analysis, expert comments, pictures and much more. Plus, read this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ on investigating a horse’s health before buying, and we also talk to British polo player Charlie Hanbury. Read reports from across the disciplines including showing action, racing from Cheltenham and Newmarket, point-to-point and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 9 May 2019

News

  • Hope for eventing despite loss of Belton
  • Two legends bow out
  • Film and campaign for Paralympic showjumping
  • Future of reining is in doubt

Badminton report

  • The story: Piggy French all smiles as she clinches her first Badminton victory
  • In pictures: Riders and horses demonstrate how it should be done across country
  • Dressage: Oliver Townend’s record score
  • Comment: Peter Storr
  • Cross-country: A tight time and Townend stays ahead
  • Thrills and spills: When it goes right (and wrong) caught on camera
  • Showjumping: The clock decides the eventual winner
  • Comment: Mark Phillips
  • Scoreboard: The results
  • Mitsubishi Motors Cup: Foot-perfect performances and a “bulldozer” cob

Feature

  • Hunting staff: Who is moving where for next season

Regulars

  • All in a day’s work: Shetland pony trainer
  • Property: Homes close to Badminton
  • Vet clinic: Investigating a horse’s health before buying
  • H&H interview: British polo player Charlie Hanbury
  • Fix it: Show pony producer Julie Templeton on the key to long-reining
  • Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon

Opinion

  • Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
  • Dressage: Hayley Watson-Greaves
  • Showjumping: Harry Charles
  • Showing: Julie Templeton
  • Hunting: Richard Gurney
  • Point-t0-point: David Simpson

Reports

  • Eventing: Highlights
  • Dressage: Highlights
  • Showjumping: Highlights and more
  • Showing: Northern Ireland Showing Festival, NPS Spring Festival and more
  • Racing: Cheltenham and Newmarket
  • Point-to-point: Heslaker, Holnicote and more
  • Riding club: Intermediate Winter Championships

Classified ads

  • Horses for sale

Get your magazine today

All Horses for Sale