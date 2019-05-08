Horse & Hound; 9 May 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 9 May 2019, don’t miss our full report from Badminton Horse Trials including in-depth analysis, expert comments, pictures and much more. Plus, read this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ on investigating a horse’s health before buying, and we also talk to British polo player Charlie Hanbury. Read reports from across the disciplines including showing action, racing from Cheltenham and Newmarket, point-to-point and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 9 May 2019
News
- Hope for eventing despite loss of Belton
- Two legends bow out
- Film and campaign for Paralympic showjumping
- Future of reining is in doubt
Badminton report
- The story: Piggy French all smiles as she clinches her first Badminton victory
- In pictures: Riders and horses demonstrate how it should be done across country
- Dressage: Oliver Townend’s record score
- Comment: Peter Storr
- Cross-country: A tight time and Townend stays ahead
- Thrills and spills: When it goes right (and wrong) caught on camera
- Showjumping: The clock decides the eventual winner
- Comment: Mark Phillips
- Scoreboard: The results
- Mitsubishi Motors Cup: Foot-perfect performances and a “bulldozer” cob
Feature
- Hunting staff: Who is moving where for next season
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Shetland pony trainer
- Property: Homes close to Badminton
- Vet clinic: Investigating a horse’s health before buying
- H&H interview: British polo player Charlie Hanbury
- Fix it: Show pony producer Julie Templeton on the key to long-reining
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Dressage: Hayley Watson-Greaves
- Showjumping: Harry Charles
- Showing: Julie Templeton
- Hunting: Richard Gurney
- Point-t0-point: David Simpson
Reports
- Eventing: Highlights
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: Highlights and more
- Showing: Northern Ireland Showing Festival, NPS Spring Festival and more
- Racing: Cheltenham and Newmarket
- Point-to-point: Heslaker, Holnicote and more
- Riding club: Intermediate Winter Championships
Classified ads
- Horses for sale
