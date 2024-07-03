Horse & Hound; 4 July 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 4 July, read our exclusive interview with William Fox-Pitt. He talks about his career highlights and what’s next after retirement from top-level competition. Also this week, find out about some pony stars with unconventional origins, plus as part of our Paris Olympics build-up, read a feature with four-time medallist Beezie Madden, and we find out some more about the story behind a picture of a fearsome fence at the 1956 Stockholm Olympics. This week’s Vet Clinic focuses on what you can do to try to avoid horses being kicked and how to manage those injuries if they do happen. We have exclusive columns from Anna Ross and William Funnell for dressage and showjumping fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping and showing reports, while hunting fans can read about staging the Festival of Hounds, the high point of the summer in hunting.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 4 July 2024

News

British and Irish teams for Paris

Venue proposal boosts eventing’s 2028 Olympic chance

Whip and hoof boot rule change plans

Issues aired as equestrians go to vote

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: William Funnell

People and horses

H&H interview: William Fox-Pitt talks about his career highlights and what’s next after retirement from top-level competition

William Fox-Pitt talks about his career highlights and what's next after retirement from top-level competition

All in a day's work: The wildlife photographer

The wildlife photographer Olympic story: Beezie Madden, four-time Olympic medallist

The picture, the story: A fearsome fence at the 1956 Stockholm Olympics

Vet clinic

Kicking off: What you can do to try to avoid horses being kicked and how to manage those injuries if they do happen

Kit focus

New in the ring: A solo filming gadget, a wearable device to support healing, extra-short boots and more

Features

Little diamonds in the rough: Pony stars with unconventional origins

Reports

Showing: Lincolnshire, Hickstead Derby Meeting and NPS Area 28

Eventing: Alnwick Ford, Farley Hall, Launceston and Eland Lodge

Dressage: Rotterdam, Chard Equestrian, Hunters Equestrian and more

Showjumping: Lincolnshire and more

Hunting

‘Are you going to Peterborough?’: Staging the Festival of Hounds, the high point of the summer in hunting

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

