Horse & Hound; 4 July 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 4 July, read our exclusive interview with William Fox-Pitt. He talks about his career highlights and what’s next after retirement from top-level competition. Also this week, find out about some pony stars with unconventional origins, plus as part of our Paris Olympics build-up, read a feature with four-time medallist Beezie Madden, and we find out some more about the story behind a picture of a fearsome fence at the 1956 Stockholm Olympics. This week’s Vet Clinic focuses on what you can do to try to avoid horses being kicked and how to manage those injuries if they do happen. We have exclusive columns from Anna Ross and William Funnell for dressage and showjumping fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping and showing reports, while hunting fans can read about staging the Festival of Hounds, the high point of the summer in hunting.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 4 July 2024
News
- British and Irish teams for Paris
- Venue proposal boosts eventing’s 2028 Olympic chance
- Whip and hoof boot rule change plans
- Issues aired as equestrians go to vote
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: William Funnell
People and horses
- H&H interview: William Fox-Pitt talks about his career highlights and what’s next after retirement from top-level competition
- All in a day’s work: The wildlife photographer
- Olympic story: Beezie Madden, four-time Olympic medallist
- The picture, the story: A fearsome fence at the 1956 Stockholm Olympics
Vet clinic
-
Kicking off: What you can do to try to avoid horses being kicked and how to manage those injuries if they do happen
Kit focus
-
New in the ring: A solo filming gadget, a wearable device to support healing, extra-short boots and more
Features
- Little diamonds in the rough: Pony stars with unconventional origins
Reports
- Showing: Lincolnshire, Hickstead Derby Meeting and NPS Area 28
- Eventing: Alnwick Ford, Farley Hall, Launceston and Eland Lodge
- Dressage: Rotterdam, Chard Equestrian, Hunters Equestrian and more
- Showjumping: Lincolnshire and more
Hunting
-
‘Are you going to Peterborough?’: Staging the Festival of Hounds, the high point of the summer in hunting
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more