Horse & Hound; 4 July 2024

Horse & Hound

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 4 July, read our exclusive interview with William Fox-Pitt. He talks about his career highlights and what’s next after retirement from top-level competition. Also this week, find out about some pony stars with unconventional origins, plus as part of our Paris Olympics build-up, read a feature with four-time medallist Beezie Madden, and we find out some more about the story behind a picture of a fearsome fence at the 1956 Stockholm Olympics. This week’s Vet Clinic focuses on what you can do to try to avoid horses being kicked and how to manage those injuries if they do happen. We have exclusive columns from Anna Ross and William Funnell for dressage and showjumping fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping and showing reports, while hunting fans can read about staging the Festival of Hounds, the high point of the summer in hunting.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 4 July 2024

    News

    • British and Irish teams for Paris
    • Venue proposal boosts eventing’s 2028 Olympic chance
    • Whip and hoof boot rule change plans
    • Issues aired as equestrians go to vote

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Dressage: Anna Ross
    • Showjumping: William Funnell

    People and horses 

    • H&H interview: William Fox-Pitt talks about his career highlights and what’s next after retirement from top-level competition
    • All in a day’s work: The wildlife photographer
    • Olympic story: Beezie Madden, four-time Olympic medallist
    • The picture, the story: A fearsome fence at the 1956 Stockholm Olympics

    Vet clinic

    • Kicking off: What you can do to try to avoid horses being kicked and how to manage those injuries if they do happen

    Kit focus 

    • New in the ring: A solo filming gadget, a wearable device to support healing, extra-short boots and more

    Features 

    • Little diamonds in the rough: Pony stars with unconventional origins 

    Reports

    • Showing: Lincolnshire, Hickstead Derby Meeting and NPS Area 28
    • Eventing: Alnwick Ford, Farley Hall, Launceston and Eland Lodge
    • Dressage: Rotterdam, Chard Equestrian, Hunters Equestrian and more
    • Showjumping: Lincolnshire and more

    Hunting 

    • ‘Are you going to Peterborough?’: Staging the Festival of Hounds, the high point of the summer in hunting

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

