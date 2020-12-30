Horse & Hound; 31 December 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 31 December, don’t miss a huge range of features, including an interview with a rising showjumping star, what happens when a child is given a pony for Christmas and more. In this week’s “Vet clinic”, we explore the innovative technique which helps foals who fail to wake fully at birth, plus check out our nostalgic feature on the dressage horse who won nine medals for Britain, Mistral Hojris. We also find out the life lessons of paralympic dressage rider Natasha Baker and we focus on Christmas Eve in our hunting pages. Plus, read reports from the Hartpury Winter Classic, top racing action from Ascot and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 24 December 2020

News

Enough: how you can help combat the menace of fireworks

Plans and preparations for the Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games

Rehoming up, but fears for equine welfare

Road safety update

Reader issue

Good times: Your nostalgic memories

Beating the odds: How our readers overcame adversity in this difficult year

Raising a smile: Heartwarming moments

Locked down but not out: Horses helped us through

Opinion

Letters of the week, plus quiz answers

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

People and horses

H&H interview: Showjumping Olympic gold medallist Scott Brash

5 minutes with: Italian Olympic event rider Vittoria Panizzon

All in a day’s work: The racing commentator

Life lessons: Two-time Hickstead Derby winner Trevor Breen

In the spotlight: Cheltenham Festival winner Imperial Aura

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

A fair deal: How can we ensure competition horses enjoy their side of the partnership?

Hunting

A day with…: The Cranwell Bloodhounds

“A huge buzz”: Jockeys who enjoy hunting

Hunter of a lifetime: Ted, the excellent jumper who can also be bone idle

Hunting heroines: Time to read? The best ladies of the chase literature

Reports

Dressage: National Grand Prix Championships, plus Sparsholt College and more

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Tamarillo, the quirky star who won two five-stars plus five medals with William Fox-Pitt

Classified ads



Horses for sale

