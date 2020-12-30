Horse & Hound; 31 December 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 31 December, don’t miss a huge range of features, including an interview with a rising showjumping star, what happens when a child is given a pony for Christmas and more. In this week’s “Vet clinic”, we explore the innovative technique which helps foals who fail to wake fully at birth, plus check out our nostalgic feature on the dressage horse who won nine medals for Britain, Mistral Hojris. We also find out the life lessons of paralympic dressage rider Natasha Baker and we focus on Christmas Eve in our hunting pages. Plus, read reports from the Hartpury Winter Classic, top racing action from Ascot and much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
- Subscribe to H&H Digital Plus bundle (digital issue and H&H Plus access)
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 24 December 2020
News
- Enough: how you can help combat the menace of fireworks
- Plans and preparations for the Tokyo and Paris Olympic Games
- Rehoming up, but fears for equine welfare
- Road safety update
Reader issue
- Good times: Your nostalgic memories
- Beating the odds: How our readers overcame adversity in this difficult year
- Raising a smile: Heartwarming moments
- Locked down but not out: Horses helped us through
Opinion
- Letters of the week, plus quiz answers
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
People and horses
- H&H interview: Showjumping Olympic gold medallist Scott Brash
- 5 minutes with: Italian Olympic event rider Vittoria Panizzon
- All in a day’s work: The racing commentator
- Life lessons: Two-time Hickstead Derby winner Trevor Breen
- In the spotlight: Cheltenham Festival winner Imperial Aura
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- A fair deal: How can we ensure competition horses enjoy their side of the partnership?
Hunting
- A day with…: The Cranwell Bloodhounds
- “A huge buzz”: Jockeys who enjoy hunting
- Hunter of a lifetime: Ted, the excellent jumper who can also be bone idle
- Hunting heroines: Time to read? The best ladies of the chase literature
Reports
- Dressage: National Grand Prix Championships, plus Sparsholt College and more
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Tamarillo, the quirky star who won two five-stars plus five medals with William Fox-Pitt
Classified ads
- Horses for sale