Horse & Hound; 29 September 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale Thursday 29 September, is our Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) preview, which includes your full guide on how to follow the competition, how a ticket selling a horse or pony with a ride at the show can increase its value and more. This week’s issue also features our property special, with pages covering how to find value in the Cotswolds and the pros and cons of developing a greenfield site. Also don’t miss a feature where we put towing vehicles and utility-terrain vehicles put to the test. We have exclusive columns from Piggy March, Laura Tomlinson, Adam Cromarty and Simon Reynolds for eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing aficionados. This week’s interview is with Burghley runner-up Tom Jackson on his top horses and ambitions. This week’s Vet Clinic focuses on what can go wrong in the horse’s neck, plus all the latest vet news too, and we have additional reports covering eventing, showing, dressage and showjumping for sport fans to enjoy, as well as a hunting feature where we paid a visit to the Montreal Hunt Club.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 29 September 2022
News
- How the economic situation is affecting the horse world
- FEI maternity rules spark debate
- Biggest Pass Wide and Slow event to date
- Rider onesie and horse advent calendar win awards
HOYS preview
- Sold with the ride: How a ticket to the big one can increase a show horse or pony’s value
- How to follow: Your guide to keeping up with all the news from the show
- “The best team I’ve had”: New national showjumping champion Robert Murphy’s HOYS hopes and rides
Property special
- “King Cod’s land”: Finding value in the Cotswolds
- Field of dreams: The pros and cons of developing a greenfield site
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Piggy March
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
People and horses
- H&H interview: Burghley runner-up Tom Jackson on his top horses and ambitions
- All in a day’s work: The horseback archer
- In the spotlight: Intermediate champion Ladies Man
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- A pain in the neck: What can go wrong in the horse’s neck, plus latest vet news
Features
- Tip-top towing: Towing vehicles and utility-terrain vehicles put to the test
Reports
- Eventing: South of England, Allerton Park, Pontispool and more
- Showjumping: Arena UK, Tillyoch EC, Pyecombe, Zangersheide and Peelbergen
- Dressage: Silver Leys Equestrian, Kings EC, Felbridge, Codham Park Equestrian and more
- Showing: Netherton Equestrian and National Pony Society Area 26 End of Season Extravaganza
Hunting
- Mad dogs and Englishmen: A visit to the Montreal Hunt Club
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more