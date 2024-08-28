Horse & Hound; 29 August 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 29 August, read our full Paris Paralympics preview, which includes features on sourcing and training perfect para horses, a form guide and all the information you need in order to follow the action. Also in this week’s issue, don’t miss our Burghley preview, which includes an interview with first-timer at the event, Bella Innes Ker, walk this year’s cross-country course with William Fox-Pitt and find out how to follow all the action from Burghley too. In this week’s Vet Clinic, find out more about the new technique offering breeders an alternative to live covering or embryo transfer. We have exclusive columns from Laura Tomlinson and Adam Cromarty for dressage and showjumping fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showing and showjumping reports, plus a report from the Pony Club Championships. Hunting fans can catch up on all the news from Rydal and our hunting editor fills us in on what she’s been up to in preparation for the season to get underway.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 29 August 2024

Eric Lamaze ordered to pay $500,000 in horse sales case

Farewell Blair, hello Scone Palace

Welfare initiative after horse died at show

Judge struck off for ‘frivolous’ pose in photo

Paralympic preview

Safe, with spark, and something special: Sourcing and training perfect para horses

Burghley preview

H&H interview: First-timer Bella Innes Ker

How to follow: Where to watch and more

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: Adam Cromarty

People and horses

All in a day’s work: EquiRatings managing director Diarmuid Byrne

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Breeding for the future: The new technique offering breeders an alternative to live covering or embryo transfer

Reports

Eventing: Blair Castle, Frickley Park and more

Showing: National Hunter Championships, Dublin and more

Pony Club Championships

Hunting

Satin slips into top spot again: Rydal

From the field

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

