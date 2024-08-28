Horse & Hound; 29 August 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 29 August, read our full Paris Paralympics preview, which includes features on sourcing and training perfect para horses, a form guide and all the information you need in order to follow the action. Also in this week’s issue, don’t miss our Burghley preview, which includes an interview with first-timer at the event, Bella Innes Ker, walk this year’s cross-country course with William Fox-Pitt and find out how to follow all the action from Burghley too. In this week’s Vet Clinic, find out more about the new technique offering breeders an alternative to live covering or embryo transfer. We have exclusive columns from Laura Tomlinson and Adam Cromarty for dressage and showjumping fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showing and showjumping reports, plus a report from the Pony Club Championships. Hunting fans can catch up on all the news from Rydal and our hunting editor fills us in on what she’s been up to in preparation for the season to get underway.
- Eric Lamaze ordered to pay $500,000 in horse sales case
- Farewell Blair, hello Scone Palace
- Welfare initiative after horse died at show
- Judge struck off for ‘frivolous’ pose in photo
Paralympic preview
- Safe, with spark, and something special: Sourcing and training perfect para horses
- Can Brits upset Dutch dominance again?: The competition at Paris 2024: the Brits, the Irish, the favourites and the format
- How to follow: Keep up to speed next week
Burghley preview
- H&H interview: First-timer Bella Innes Ker
- ‘A test for top horses’: Course walk with six-time winner William Fox-Pitt
- How to follow: Where to watch and more
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
People and horses
- All in a day’s work: EquiRatings managing director Diarmuid Byrne
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
Breeding for the future: The new technique offering breeders an alternative to live covering or embryo transfer
Reports
- Eventing: Blair Castle, Frickley Park and more
- Dressage: Bury Farm, Onley Grounds and more
- Showjumping: Dublin, Coombelands and more
- Showing: National Hunter Championships, Dublin and more
- Pony Club Championships
Hunting
- Satin slips into top spot again: Rydal
- From the field
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more