Horse & Hound; 2 February 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 2 February, features our horses for sale special, which includes taking a look at what’s a fair price to pay for a horse, and we investigate what flaws purchasers can live with when buying a new horse. Also in this week’s issue, you can read an interview with Wills Oakden on building on his breakthrough Burghley result last year, plus our series on making money from horses continues with a look at producing equines to sell and more. In the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate what causes facial paralysis and what’s the prognosis, plus the latest vet news. We have an exclusive columns from Laura Tomlinson and William Funnell for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we spend the day with day with the Island in Co Wexford, Ireland, meet hunter of a lifetime, ex-racehorse Bratton, who jumps up the lorry ramp to go hunting, and plenty more.
News
- Sixty-eight horses killed on the roads last year, stats show
- Hope for change on riding school licensing
- Horse of the Year Show clarifies qualifier rules
- Major change to Scottish hunting law
Horses for sale special
- How much?: We look at what’s a fair price for a horse
- ‘The perfect horse doesn’t exist’: So which flaws could you live with?
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: William Funnell
People and horses
- H&H interview: Wills Oakden, on building on his breakthrough Burghley result last year
- All in a day’s work: The British Lusitano breeder
- In the spotlight: Adrian Speight’s successful showjumper Millfield Baloney
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Frozen faces: What causes facial paralysis and what’s the prognosis, plus the latest vet news
Features
- The hard sell: Our series on making money from horses continues with a look at producing equines to sell
- Our environmental hoofprint: Improving the ecological impact of keeping horses
Kit focus
- New in the ring: Thermal reflective riding tights, a spotty showjump, gold-plated stirrups and more
Hunting
- Great banks there was…: A day with the Island in Co Wexford, Ireland
- Hunter of a lifetime: Ex-racehorse Bratton, who jumps up the lorry ramp to go hunting
- Fantasy hunting with Patrick Martin, who hunted the Bicester with Whaddon Chase for 23 seasons
Reports
- Dressage: Arena UK Winter Regionals, Anvil Park Stud, Newbold Vernon EC and Myerscough College
- Showjumping: Northcote winter classic, Aintree EC large pony premier, Addington EC and Ben Maher’s win in Florida
- Racing: Cheltenham and Doncaster
- Point-to-point: South Dorset, Heythrop and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more