Horse & Hound; 2 February 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 2 February, features our horses for sale special, which includes taking a look at what’s a fair price to pay for a horse, and we investigate what flaws purchasers can live with when buying a new horse. Also in this week’s issue, you can read an interview with Wills Oakden on building on his breakthrough Burghley result last year, plus our series on making money from horses continues with a look at producing equines to sell and more. In the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate what causes facial paralysis and what’s the prognosis, plus the latest vet news. We have an exclusive columns from Laura Tomlinson and William Funnell for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we spend the day with day with the Island in Co Wexford, Ireland, meet hunter of a lifetime, ex-racehorse Bratton, who jumps up the lorry ramp to go hunting, and plenty more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 2 February 2023

News

Sixty-eight horses killed on the roads last year, stats show

Hope for change on riding school licensing

Horse of the Year Show clarifies qualifier rules

Major change to Scottish hunting law

Horses for sale special

How much?: We look at what’s a fair price for a horse

‘The perfect horse doesn’t exist’: So which flaws could you live with?

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: William Funnell

People and horses

H&H interview: Wills Oakden, on building on his breakthrough Burghley result last year

All in a day’s work: The British Lusitano breeder

In the spotlight: Adrian Speight’s successful showjumper Millfield Baloney

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Frozen faces: What causes facial paralysis and what’s the prognosis, plus the latest vet news

Features

The hard sell: Our series on making money from horses continues with a look at producing equines to sell

Our environmental hoofprint: Improving the ecological impact of keeping horses

Kit focus

New in the ring: Thermal reflective riding tights, a spotty showjump, gold-plated stirrups and more

Hunting

Great banks there was…: A day with the Island in Co Wexford, Ireland

Hunter of a lifetime: Ex-racehorse Bratton, who jumps up the lorry ramp to go hunting

Fantasy hunting with Patrick Martin, who hunted the Bicester with Whaddon Chase for 23 seasons

Reports

Dressage: Arena UK Winter Regionals, Anvil Park Stud, Newbold Vernon EC and Myerscough College

Showjumping: Northcote winter classic, Aintree EC large pony premier, Addington EC and Ben Maher’s win in Florida

Racing: Cheltenham and Doncaster

Point-to-point: South Dorset, Heythrop and more

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

