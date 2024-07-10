Horse & Hound; 11 July 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 11 July, read our exclusive interview with 2024 Badminton runner-up Lucy Latta. She talks about juggling corporate career alongside competing at the top level, her horse RCA Patron Saint and more. Also this week, read the full report from Aachen CHIO, including all the news from the showjumping, eventing and dressage classes. Plus as part of our Paris Olympics build-up, read a feature with British dressage star Jennie Loriston-Clarke, and we find out some more about the story behind a picture of Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro at London 2012. This week’s Vet Clinic focuses on how the liver works and how to spot the signs of liver disease. We have exclusive columns from Philip Surl and Katie Jerram-Hunnable for eventing and showing fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping and showing reports, while hunting fans can read a report from the Wales and Border Counties hound show.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 11 July 2024

News

Olympics in Paris

Home dope testing and post-fall interviews

Event rider’s disappointment at losing Olympic place

Working together to restore off-road riding

Aachen

Showjumping: Ireland triumph in Nations’ Cup

Ireland triumph in Nations’ Cup Eventing: Britain top the team standings

Britain top the team standings Dressage: Lottie Fry and Glamourdale on form

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Philip Surl

Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

People and horses

H&H interview: Badminton runner-up Lucy Latta

Badminton runner-up Lucy Latta All in a day’s work: The needle felter

Olympic story: British dressage star Jennie Loriston-Clarke

The picture, the story: Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro at London 2012

Vet clinic

A metabolic master: How the liver works and how to spot the signs of liver disease

Property and kit

Contemporary chic: Modern homes with equestrian facilities

Modern homes with equestrian facilities Lovely bubbly: A range of shampoos for your horse

Reports

Dressage: Hartpury Festival of Dressage, Para Home Nations, Youth Inter Regionals and more

Hartpury Festival of Dressage, Para Home Nations, Youth Inter Regionals and more Eventing: Aston-le-Walls, Kingston Maurward College, Offchurch Bury, Howick and more

Aston-le-Walls, Kingston Maurward College, Offchurch Bury, Howick and more Showjumping: Scottish Summer Extravaganza, Royal Norfolk and more

Showing: Royal Norfolk and North of England Summer

Hunting

Gambler reigns supreme: Wales and Border Counties hound show

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine