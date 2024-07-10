Horse & Hound; 11 July 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 11 July, read our exclusive interview with 2024 Badminton runner-up Lucy Latta. She talks about juggling corporate career alongside competing at the top level, her horse RCA Patron Saint and more. Also this week, read the full report from Aachen CHIO, including all the news from the showjumping, eventing and dressage classes. Plus as part of our Paris Olympics build-up, read a feature with British dressage star Jennie Loriston-Clarke, and we find out some more about the story behind a picture of Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro at London 2012. This week’s Vet Clinic focuses on how the liver works and how to spot the signs of liver disease. We have exclusive columns from Philip Surl and Katie Jerram-Hunnable for eventing and showing fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping and showing reports, while hunting fans can read a report from the Wales and Border Counties hound show.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 11 July 2024
News
- Olympics in Paris
- Home dope testing and post-fall interviews
- Event rider’s disappointment at losing Olympic place
- Working together to restore off-road riding
Aachen
- Showjumping: Ireland triumph in Nations’ Cup
- Eventing: Britain top the team standings
- Dressage: Lottie Fry and Glamourdale on form
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Philip Surl
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
People and horses
- H&H interview: Badminton runner-up Lucy Latta
- All in a day’s work: The needle felter
- Olympic story: British dressage star Jennie Loriston-Clarke
- The picture, the story: Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro at London 2012
Vet clinic
-
A metabolic master: How the liver works and how to spot the signs of liver disease
Property and kit
- Contemporary chic: Modern homes with equestrian facilities
- Lovely bubbly: A range of shampoos for your horse
Reports
- Dressage: Hartpury Festival of Dressage, Para Home Nations, Youth Inter Regionals and more
- Eventing: Aston-le-Walls, Kingston Maurward College, Offchurch Bury, Howick and more
- Showjumping: Scottish Summer Extravaganza, Royal Norfolk and more
- Showing: Royal Norfolk and North of England Summer
Hunting
-
Gambler reigns supreme: Wales and Border Counties hound show
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more